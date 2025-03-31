AUTEL and Mer Partner to Expand AC EV Charging Solutions Across Europe

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AUTEL Energy Europe, a leading innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Mer, a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles dedicated to sustainable mobility. Under this collaboration, Mer and AUTEL will jointly integrate AUTEL’s comprehensive range of MaxiCharger AC products into Mer’s expanding charging network throughout key markets, including the Nordics, the UK, Germany, and Austria, to significantly increase the number of available charging plugs and facilitate Europe's transition to electric vehicles.

AUTEL Energy Europe and Mer have entered a strategic partnership to integrate AUTEL’s MaxiCharger AC products into Mer’s growing charging network across key European markets, including the Nordics, the UK, Germany, and Austria. Share

This partnership marks a significant joint milestone in advancing accessible and efficient EV charging infrastructure across Europe. AUTEL’s MaxiCharger AC series offers advanced, high-performance solutions designed to accelerate the shift to electric mobility through reliable and user-friendly charging options suitable for residential, commercial, and public settings.

A distinctive feature of AUTEL’s MaxiCharger AC is its interactive screen, enhancing user engagement by clearly displaying essential charging information. Furthermore, the MaxiCharger AC Ultra series enables users to directly adjust charging settings via the screen, ensuring an intuitive and seamless charging experience.

“Partnering with Mer allows us to collectively deliver advanced MaxiCharger AC technology to a broader audience across key European regions, significantly expanding infrastructure availability and accessibility,” said Mr. Ting Cai, CEO of AUTEL Europe. “We are proud to actively support Mer’s vision of sustainable mobility by providing innovative, scalable, and reliable EV charging solutions.”

Mer is committed to promoting sustainable transportation through its extensive, clean-energy-powered charging network. Incorporating AUTEL’s MaxiCharger AC series will significantly enhance Mer’s service offerings, ensuring smooth and reliable charging experiences for EV drivers and contributing to the broader goal of sustainable mobility.

“Our collaboration with AUTEL aligns with our mission to make charging easy and reliable for all drivers and businesses across Europe," says Kristoffer Thoner, CEO at Mer. “AUTEL's expertise and technology in AC charging, combined with our joint efforts, will secure good and future-proof solutions to businesses.” The partnership will focus on increasing access to efficient EV charging solutions across Europe, reflecting both companies' shared commitment to accelerating electric vehicle adoption by making charging more accessible, efficient, and environmentally sustainable.

About AUTEL

AUTEL Energy Europe is a leading provider of innovative EV charging solutions, offering a complete range of high-performance AC and DC chargers. Active in 22 European countries, AUTEL emphasizes cutting-edge technology, reliability, and sustainability. The company collaborates closely with industry-leading partners to advance the future of e-mobility across Europe. For more information, please visit: https://autelenergy.eu/

About Mer

Mer is a European electric vehicle charging company who uses expertise and scale to amplify Europe’s transition to electric mobility. Mer has over 15 years of experience in the field with a presence in Norway, Sweden, Germany, Austria, and the United Kingdom. Mer is offering charging solutions along the road for electric vehicle drivers, and at workplaces, facilities, or other locations for Businesses. Mer’s mission is to make sustainable electric mobility easy and reliable for drivers and companies across Europe. For more information, please visit: https://mer.eco/.