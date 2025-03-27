Andersen Global Broadens Canadian Platform with MMCA & Associates LLP

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global strengthens its Canadian platform through a Collaboration Agreement with MMCA & Associates LLP, a full-service accounting firm, adding complementary capabilities to its existing presence in the country.

Headquartered in Calgary, with additional offices in Edmonton and Banff, MMCA & Associates LLP specializes in tax advisory and tax compliance. The firm provides a range of services, including corporate and personal tax filings, estate and succession planning, and assurance and accounting work. Its clientele includes a wide range of industries.

“We pride ourselves on delivering tax services while helping clients efficiently navigate their financial performance to achieve their business goals,” said Partner Dorin Bogdan Mihalache. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global allows us to broaden our resources and capabilities, enabling us to better serve clients locally and internationally with the same high standard of excellence.”

“MMCA & Associates LLP enhances our ability to provide integrated tax and advisory solutions across the region,” said Andersen Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz. “Their close relationship with our member firm in Vancouver deepens our collaborative approach, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of businesses in Canada’s market.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 19,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.