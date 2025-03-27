-

LaVoie Strategic Communications Group, Inc. Awarded GSA Schedule Contract to Provide Public Relations, Marketing and Training to Federal Agencies

Woman-owned small business secures placement on General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LaVoie Strategic Communications Group, Inc., widely recognized in the health, science, and medical technology industry as LaVoieHealthScience, has been awarded the first five-year option period of a twenty-year General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract (Contract Number 47QRAA25D0070) to provide public relations, marketing, and leadership training services to the Federal Government, with an estimated value of $4 million. Under this designation, LaVoie Strategic Communications Group, Inc. will provide government agencies with specialized communications and strategic advisory services. GSA plays a vital role in optimizing government resources and facilitating the procurement of goods and services, making it essential to the operations of numerous federal departments and agencies.

“The GSA’s thorough review validates our 23-year track record of delivering impactful public relations, marketing, and communications support to our clients."

“The GSA’s thorough review validates our 23-year track record of delivering impactful public relations, marketing, and communications support to our clients,” said Donna L. LaVoie, founder and CEO of LaVoie Strategic Communications Group, Inc. “This contract expands our work with the federal government, providing an opportunity to apply our expertise in strategic marketing, digital and public health communications on a broader scale.”

Items Awarded and Services Provided in the U.S.:
541613: Marketing Consulting Services
541810ODC: Other Direct Costs for Marketing and Public Relations Services
541810: Advertising Services
541820: Public Relations Services
611430: Professional and Management Development Training
541910: Marketing Research and Analysis
561920: Conference, Meeting, Event, & Trade Show Planning Services

About LaVoie Strategic Communications Group, Inc.

LaVoie Strategic Communications Group, Inc., widely recognized in the health, science, and medical technology industry as LaVoieHealthScience, partners with health and science emerging and commercial organizations to advance their innovations. The complexity of the business of science, medicine, and technology requires leaders to create a unique voice in a highly regulated industry. We guide leaders using our 20+ years of history with modern perspectives and time-tested results. Our programs include strategic positioning, public relations and marketing, investor relations, corporate communications, and digital and creative services. For more information, please visit lavoiehealthscience.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, or X.

Contacts

Agency Contact:
Lisa DeScenza
SVP, Business Development
(617) 351-0243
ldescenza@lavoiehealthscience.com

