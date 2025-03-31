Textron Aviation and Aeromot execute Cooperation Agreement to benefit Cessna Caravan owners and operators worldwide.

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation, in collaboration with Aeromot Aeronaves and Motores S.A., today announced a Cooperation Agreement to develop an in-air openable jump/cargo drop door for Cessna Caravan aircraft at the Aeromot facility in Brazil. Aeromot is an aeronautical technology company specializing in the sale of aircraft, parts and components, aeronautical maintenance and solutions for special missions.

The Cessna Caravan is designed and produced by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

Textron Aviation will provide technical and engineering data, enabling Aeromot to develop a Brazilian Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the in-air openable jump/cargo drop door installation for Cessna Caravan aircraft. The STC will be issued by the Brazilian National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC).

The STC is expected to be available to the worldwide fleet of Cessna Caravan aircraft. The in-air openable jump/cargo drop door will be available as an optional Textron Aviation factory installation for new production aircraft once certified.

“Brazil is home to over 200 Cessna Caravans, from general aviation owner and commercial operators to the Brazilian Air Force and several State Police organizations,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Missions Sales, Textron Aviation. “This opportunity to work with the Aeromot engineering team to develop this option will benefit Cessna Caravan customers not only in Brazil but around the world.”

The design and manufacture of this Caravan option at Aeromot will support employment opportunities in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special missions, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | specialmissions.txtav.com | defense.txtav.com | scorpion.txtav.com.

About Textron

Textron is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.