Box achieves FedRAMP High authorization

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, today announced that it has received FedRAMP High Authorization. This authorization, which includes over 421 security controls, gives U.S. government agencies and authorized government contractors the ability to leverage Box’s Intelligent Content Management platform for highly sensitive data. Included in this announcement, Box AI and Box Hubs are also FedRAMP High-compliant, so federal organizations and contractors can leverage Box’s secure advanced AI tools and intelligent portals to automate content-based workflows.

“Achieving FedRAMP High certification involves extensive documentation of our security controls and a rigorous audit to ensure we meet the highest standards for protecting customer data,” said Tom Cowles, Chief Compliance Officer at Box. “Combined with our Department of Defense Impact Level 4 Authorization for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), Box empowers government agencies to securely manage their content, deliver AI-enhanced experiences to employees, drive intelligent workflows, and replace outdated, legacy systems — so they can focus on delivering essential services to citizens.”

"At Carahsoft, we pride ourselves on forging strong partnerships that deliver real value to our Government customers,” said Bethany Blackwell, Program Executive for Cloud Solutions at Carahsoft. “Box's achievement of FedRAMP High is a testament to their commitment to security, and we're proud to be their partner in bringing this critical capability to the Public Sector with support from our reseller partners."

Available today: FedRAMP High-compliant AI

Since the unveiling of Box AI in May 2023, the company has been at the forefront of delivering secure and compliant AI. Box has built Box AI to be flexible and to securely integrate today’s most powerful large language models, including Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, AWS Bedrock, Claude via AWS, and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI – with more models to come.

Box AI transforms content management beyond basic summarization. It enables advanced data extraction and Q&A from unstructured formats — including documents, images, spreadsheets, presentations, and more — unlocking insights in seconds. The ability to leverage intelligent data extraction, especially at scale, eliminates the need for manual processing and traditional data processing tools that are expensive and require extensive setup.

Box Hubs helps organizations curate, share, and collaborate on content securely and more effectively. Further, it offers seamless content experiences enhanced with Box AI, where customers can ask questions across all of the documents in a Hub and instantly get highly accurate answers with easy-to-follow citations.

Lastly, Box AI APIs enable developers to deliver AI-powered actions, including data extraction, in custom applications. This powers seamless user experiences in citizen portals and automates processing of content within.

Achieving FedRAMP High authorization

Box achieved FedRAMP High Authorization to Operate (ATO) after undergoing a comprehensive and thorough assessment conducted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, following FedRAMP’s rigorous security assessment process. This extensive review ensures that Box meets the stringent security and compliance requirements necessary for handling sensitive government data including Personal Identifiable Information (PII), sensitive patient records, financial data, law enforcement data, and other Controlled Unclassified Information. This authorization reinforces Box’s commitment to delivering the highest level of security for its customers.

In addition to this achievement, Box seamlessly integrates with other FedRAMP High-compliant platforms such as Salesforce + Agentforce, Microsoft GCC High, ServiceNow + Now Assist, and Okta. This integration ensures that government agencies can maintain uninterrupted workflows, enabling them to leverage the tools they rely on while staying within the boundaries of secure, compliant environments. By connecting seamlessly with other trusted platforms, Box helps to streamline operations, optimize productivity, and enhance collaboration across government agencies.

“Content security is paramount for federal agencies and with today’s increased threat landscape, it is more critical than ever that vendors meet the highest level of security to keep federal data secure,” said Amy Machado, Senior Research Manager, Enterprise Content and Knowledge Management Strategies, IDC. “With this authorization, Box’s Intelligent Content Management platform can help agencies that handle the government's most sensitive, unclassified data, accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information.”

Box currently holds Moderate ATOs with a variety of U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Justice, Department of the Navy, Federal Reserve System, NASA, U.S. Forest Service, and the United States International Trade Commission. Through these partnerships, Box helps agencies enhance public safety, drive business growth, and address society’s most pressing challenges. Public sector customers leverage Box’s Intelligent Content Management platform across sectors such as law enforcement, emergency services, finance, and healthcare.

Pricing and Availability

FedRAMP High is now available to customers on Enterprise Plus and Enterprise Advanced plans.

To learn more about Box's FedRAMP High authorization and ongoing innovations, visit the Box blog and https://www.box.com/fedramp.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leader in Intelligent Content Management. Our platform enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.