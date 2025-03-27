-

IP Infusion Maintains International Presence With Wireless Provider Afribone

West Africa-based Afribone uses IP Infusion OcNOS® to replace Cisco and MikroTik networking equipment

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking software solutions, announced today that Afribone, based in the Republic of Mali in West Africa, is using IP Infusion OcNOS: Open Compute Network Operating System to replace Cisco and MikroTik networking equipment for its growing customer base. Afribone is expanding its multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) network to better serve fixed wireless and fiber enterprise customers and provide high availability, carrier-class connectivity to its data centers.

OcNOS continues to outperform competitors on features versus price, dramatically changing our relationship with costs and ongoing expenses.

Founded in 1999, Afribone serves local private and public enterprises, including international and national Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), embassies, and several United Nations organizations. In 2020, Afribone’s local loop radio distribution network was ranked as the best Internet service provider in the Republic of Mali – West Africa.

The initial deployment was designed to replace an aging fleet of Cisco Catalysts. Because of this, any replacement solution needed to be of competitive carrier-grade technologies. OcNOS provided the software base layer for a comprehensive combination of networking applications, ranging from software packages for data center switching, MPLS and cell site routers. This common application layer allowed for a choice of open networking hardware from vendors such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Today, the network upgrade and build-out continue to replace and interoperate with MikroTik.

“In our initial evaluation, the open networking option was much more flexible and cost-effective than other solutions. We have been using disaggregated networking with IP Infusion for over six years,” said Eric Stevance, CEO of Afribone. “In that time, OcNOS continues to outperform competitors on features versus price, dramatically changing our relationship with costs and ongoing expenses.”

“International emerging markets such as West Africa are very important to IP Infusion,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO of IP Infusion. “The hallmark needs of these markets, such as rapidly changing needs and budget considerations, are most effectively met with intelligent networking software.”

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion develops open network software solutions for carriers, service providers, and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion leads the market in Network Operating Systems. Its flagship platform, OcNOS®, empowers network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., IP Infusion is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. For more information, visit www.IPInfusion.com.

