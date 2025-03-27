Republic Bank Selects DNA From Fiserv to Drive Digital Transformation

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced that Republic Bank & Trust Company (Republic Bank) has chosen the Fiserv award-winning DNA® platform to enhance the company’s banking system capabilities and drive operational efficiencies to realize their digital transformation goals.

With over $6 billion in assets and 47 banking centers, Republic Bank, a community bank headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, selected DNA due to the platform's advanced technology, real-time continuous processing and comprehensive functionality that streamline processes, reduce manual workloads and enhance overall productivity. Republic Bank operates in Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio and Florida.

“By partnering with Fiserv and choosing the DNA platform, we are taking a significant step forward in our digital transformation journey to help our clients, company and the communities we serve to thrive,” said Logan Pichel, Chief Executive Officer, Republic Bank.

DNA Blends High-Tech Solutions with High-Touch Service

Fiserv's commitment to the community banking segment is evident through its continuous investments in tailored technology solutions and customer service, including core banking, digital banking, small business solutions, payments and embedded fintech. Based on a 2024 customer survey, Fiserv achieved a 97% customer satisfaction rate in its level-one client care organization. DNA earned the xCelent Advanced Technology Award for best-in-class technology architecture from research and advisory firm Celent.

"We are proud to support Republic Bank in achieving its digital transformation and growth goals," said John Gibbons, Head of the Financial Institutions Group at Fiserv. "Our DNA platform is designed to help banks achieve sustainable growth by providing a robust, scalable and flexible core banking solution. We continually invest in our technology and client service organization to strengthen our collaboration and responsiveness."

