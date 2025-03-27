Tabs and Rillet Partner to Build the Next-Generation Finance Stack

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tabs, a leading AI-powered revenue automation platform, and Rillet, a next-generation Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, today announced a strategic partnership to redefine finance operations for high-growth companies. By integrating their AI-native platforms, Tabs and Rillet are creating a seamless finance stack designed to enable a “Headless ERP” framework that powers faster collections, reduces revenue leakage, improves financial accuracy, and achieves a zero-day close at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

“Finance leaders need an ERP that’s modern, AI-native, and built for the speed of business today,” said Nic Kopp, CEO of Rillet. “By partnering with Tabs, we’re providing full cycle AI-enabled workflows through your entire accounting process from contract ingestion to instant reporting in Rillet.”

Rillet’s platform is built to minimize the constraints of legacy ERP systems by automating 93% of manual workflows and supporting various accounting workflows. Designed for speed, accuracy, and scalability, Rillet replaces outdated monolithic ERPs with a modular finance stack, allowing companies to integrate best-in-breed point solutions like Rippling, Ramp, and Tabs – all while providing detailed financial metrics and enabling a true zero-day close.

As part of this modular finance approach, Tabs plays a critical role by automating core revenue functions and plugging directly into Rillet’s module. This integration enhances Rillet’s ability to streamline revenue recognition, invoice generation, and accounts receivable workflows.

“Tabs is built to power revenue automation within the headless ERP framework,” said Ali Hussain, CEO of Tabs. “By plugging our outputs directly into Rillet’s ERP, we’re providing finance teams with a more efficient way to manage the entire accounting lifecycle - without the bottlenecks of outdated systems.”

By leveraging Tabs’ AI-driven automation and Rillet’s next-generation ERP capabilities, businesses can now transition to a modern finance stack that eliminates inefficiencies, accelerates cash flow, and supports seamless integrations across the tools they already use and love.

About Tabs

Tabs is an AI-powered revenue automation platform that streamlines invoicing, accounts receivable, and revenue recognition for high-growth businesses. Modern B2B companies like Alkira, Red Antler, and Oscilar use Tabs to streamline financial operations, reduce risk, and improve their decision-making processes. By integrating seamlessly with ERP and finance systems, Tabs helps companies optimize their revenue operations with automation and intelligence. Learn more at tabs.inc.

About Rillet

Rillet is an AI-native ERP for companies with pains around revenue recognition, multi-entity consolidation and manual reporting processes. Fast growing companies like Bitwarden, Codeium and Postscript use Rillet to enable a smarter and faster close. By integrating seamlessly with the CRM, finance systems and utilizing AI, Rillet automates all journal entries to achieve zero-day close for finance teams. Learn more at rillet.com.