Zebra Technologies and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Collaborate to Create Safety and Traceability Solutions.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. & DARMSTADT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a global leader in digitising and automating frontline workflows, and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced a new collaboration aimed at co-creating solutions to address challenges around product verification, authenticity, and trust. Through this collaboration, M-Trust™ will be the first cyber-physical trust platform with a mobile computer scanning solution for addressing the growing issues of product safety, traceability and counterfeiting.

The first outcome of the collaboration will be a new handheld reader built on Zebra’s TC58 mobile computer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s security-pigment detector, the SEC-Reader to scan products and share data with the M-Trust™ platform. Share

With Zebra’s portfolio and experience in mobile computing, asset visibility, and identity capture solutions and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s patented authentication technologies, the collaboration is designed to create unprecedented levels of security, accuracy and trust in manufacturing value chains. This collaboration will also offer organizations high quality data for training and testing AI models, enhancing analytics capabilities as AI solutions are operationalised.

“By combining our expertise in identification and authentication, both companies will deliver essential solutions for reliable data access across value chains. This integration builds trust in AI systems regarding data authenticity and origin,” said Thomas Endress, Head of M-Trust™, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “Our collaboration with Zebra presents great potential for customers to enhance their operations for more accurate and compliant processes that businesses and consumers can trust.”

The first outcome of the collaboration will be a new handheld reader that works with the cutting-edge M-Trust™ platform, a secure cyber-physical trust solution developed by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Launched in January this year, M-Trust™ enables organizations to ensure product quality and authenticity across their value chains by immutably linking the physical and digital worlds, creating secure digital twins. Powered by Web 3.0 technology, the M-Trust™ platform is designed to adapt to evolving technologies and regulatory requirements, such as the EU Digital Product Passport, empowering businesses to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape and remain competitive and trustworthy to consumers and regulators.

This newly created prototype of the handheld reader device consists of a mobile scanner built on Zebra’s TC58 mobile computer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s security-pigment detector, the SEC-Reader to scan products and share data with the M-Trust™ platform via Wi-Fi 6E or 5G for verification. This all-in-one solution allows customers to verify products without switching devices and includes features for frontline communication, such as two-way radio, a 16 MP camera, and a 1D/2D barcode scanner.

“We are proud to work with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany on this important initiative which gives manufacturers and their frontline workers a unique solution to intelligently automate essential verifications in their manufacturing and supply chain operations, and greater visibility of assets and inventory,” said James Poulton, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. “Together, we can support customers to become industry 4.0 leaders with connected factories and supply chains.”

A working prototype of the mobile scanner, crypto anchor technologies, and M-Trust™ platform will be available at Zebra’s booth at Hannover Messe, Hall 9, Stand H71, along with Zebra and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany specialists who can discuss the solution.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

New collaboration combines data, identity capture and Web 3.0 crypto technologies to enhance product safety, traceability, and data integrity for AI systems.

The M-Trust™ solution from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a cutting-edge cyber-physical trust platform, will add Zebra’s TC58 mobile computer capabilities to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s patented authentication technologies.

A working prototype will be showcased at Hannover Messe 2025.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides the solutions to help businesses grow through increased asset visibility, connected frontline workers and intelligent automation. The company operates in more than 100 countries, and our customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Designed for the frontline, Zebra’s award-winning portfolio includes hardware, software, and services, all backed by our 50+ years of innovation and global partner ecosystem. Follow Zebra on our blog and LinkedIn, visit our newsroom and learn more at www.zebra.com.

ABOUT MERCK KGaA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2024, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 21.2 billion in 65 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark “Merck” internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company’s technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

M-Trust™ is a trademark of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Detailed information on trademarks is available via publicly accessible resources. © 2025 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.