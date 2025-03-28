FPT and AUO Display Plus Partner to Accelerate Technology Innovation Across Multiple Sectors

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT services provider FPT and AUO Display Plus, a subsidiary of AUO Corporation and leader in smart display solutions, have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive technology innovation across key areas, including smart office solutions, smart healthcare, and smart factories.

Under this MoU, the two companies will leverage emerging technologies to enhance production processes, ensuring greater efficiency and quality in AUO Display Plus’s market products. Harnessing FPT's long-standing experience in the healthcare industry, global delivery model, highly skilled talent pool, and GPU data center, AUO Display Plus can diversify and integrate AI applications into its ecosystem of partnership for advancing surgical process management and AI-assisted diagnosis solutions.

FPT also expects to expand its technology portfolio by integrating AUO Display Plus’s smart office solutions into its comprehensive ecosystem, further supporting the progress of smart city development. The joint efforts in this partnership are anticipated to strengthen both companies’ service offerings, solidify their market presence, and expand their customer base across Asia Pacific markets.

"By combining FPT’s extensive technology expertise and AUO Display Plus’s proven success in digital transformation across high-growth industries, we are confident in our ability to drive meaningful impact. As Vietnam remains a key destination in Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, I believe FPT is well-positioned to support AUO Display Plus in accelerating its global expansion strategy," said Levi Nguyen, FPT Taiwan Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation.

"With AUO Display Plus's core expertise in integrating comprehensive software and hardware solutions, this collaboration will expand applications in our specialized verticals through advanced display solutions. Coupled with FPT's comprehensive IT capabilities and global reach, we are poised to deliver greater value to our customers with a reinforced ecosystem, particularly in the Asia Pacific region," said CC Lee, AUO Display Plus Chief Technology Officer.

Since entering the Taiwan market in 2018, FPT has positioned itself as a trusted digital transformation partner, providing IT services to leading enterprises across multiple industries, including BFSI, telecommunications, manufacturing, and automotive.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.