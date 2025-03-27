USA Gymnastics and Comcast Announce Multi-Year Partnership Renewal

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USA Gymnastics (USAG) today announced global media and technology company, Comcast, will continue to have its Xfinity brand serve as the organization’s official Internet, Mobile, and Video provider through 2028. Comcast will power USA Gymnastics National Teams along their journeys through the LA 2028 Olympic Games while also championing the next generation of gymnasts across the country.

“USA Gymnastics is the gold standard for the sport, and we’re honored to support these world-class athletes as they pursue their Olympic dreams,” said, Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships & Engagement at Comcast. “After a historic performance in Paris, we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with this incredible team on the road to LA 2028, when we welcome the Summer Olympic & Paralympic Games back to the United States for the first time in 32 years for another extraordinary games.”

As part of their partnership, the U.S. men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics national championships will continue to be titled Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships through 2028, with the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships set for August 7-10 in New Orleans. Comcast will also support the growth of existing USAG programs like HUGS, which serves athletes with special needs, and will support adaptive programs in the sport.

“Comcast has been a tremendous partner who helped elevate the Paris Olympic journey, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration through Los Angeles,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. “The company’s commitment to innovation and to athletes through a wide range of programs will serve the sport and fans in a holistic and exciting way.”

The renewed partnership builds on Comcast NBCUniversal’s longstanding commitment to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. For decades, NBC has been home to the incredible stories and inspiration of the Olympic and Paralympic Games for millions of Americans, a legacy that Comcast embraced when it acquired NBCUniversal in 2011, immediately securing the U.S. media rights from the International Olympic Committee, which now extend through 2036.

