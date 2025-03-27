Insurity Expands Integration with Glia to Enhance Customer and Agent Interactions Across Core Insurance Solutions

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced it has expanded its integration with the Insurity Interaction Platform, powered by Glia to further enhance the digital experience for insurers, agents, and policyholders. This new integration brings seamless communication capabilities to Policy Decisions Evolution, Sure Premium Audit, Sure Loss Control, and Insurity Workers’ Comp Suite, enabling insurers to interact more effectively within the Insurity interface.

With Glia’s ChannelLess® architecture, insurers can engage with agents and policyholders via voice, chat, video, and AI-powered automation within the same platform. This integration drives greater operational efficiency while ensuring a frictionless, real-time user experience by eliminating the need to switch between disconnected systems.

“In today’s landscape, customer and agent expectations are higher than ever,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance and Chief Revenue Officer. “Integrating the Insurity Interaction Platform, powered by Glia, across key solutions empowers insurers to seamlessly engage with their agents and policyholders within the Insurity ecosystem, improving response times, streamlining operations, and elevating the overall user experience.”

This enhanced digital engagement capability is particularly impactful in complex customer interactions, such as premium audits and loss control inspections. For example, Sure Premium Audit now enables policyholders to complete audits more efficiently through embedded chat, voice, or video support within a customer portal. Similarly, the integration with Sure Loss Control allows policyholders to conduct self-inspections with real-time assistance, creating a more convenient, efficient, and user-friendly experience.

“Insurance companies that prioritize digital engagement are gaining a significant edge,” said Dan Michaeli, Chief Executive Officer at Glia. “Through this expanded integration, insurers using Insurity’s solutions can offer a differentiated digital experience, leveraging AI and automation to make every interaction more intuitive and effective.”

To learn more about how your organization can benefit from Insurity solutions, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess® architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can quickly shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a fourth year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 billion. Learn more at glia.com.