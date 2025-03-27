Music Legend Garth Brooks Sells 99% of All Available Tickets Throughout 72-Show Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation Las Vegas, co-producers of Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, congratulate Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and the entire Garth Brooks team on an extraordinary 72-show run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. A unique residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE was designed to make every show a distinctly singular experience, giving the music legend the opportunity to tell stories and take the audience on an individual journey and assuring no two shows were ever the same.

Finale photo available HERE, Photo Credit: 8 Ten, Inc.

Since Garth Brooks/Plus ONE opened at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 18, 2023, Brooks and team played 72 performances, selling 99% of available tickets, totaling more than 300,000 tickets, with grosses exceeding an impressive $130 million.

“I speak on behalf of the band and crew, best gig we have ever had. We were spoiled to death, everyone from the Carano family to the people at Caesars and Live Nation, the box office to the ushers, security, local crew, stage, lights, sound, backstage, catering...all amazing. I would suggest to any artist, if you get a chance to play that room, play it. The crowds were absolutely the best part,” said Garth Brooks.

“All of us at Caesars Entertainment are honored to have had Garth Brooks bring his vision for this residency to The Colosseum. Having seen this show go from conception to completion, watching firsthand as Garth and his team created 72 uniquely special live music experiences that deeply connected with fans and celebrating the music and stories that can only come from the enduring legacy Garth has created is something we will never forget. Plus ONE was an undeniable success, and we are grateful it happened at The Colosseum, where Garth will always have a home,” said Caesars Entertainment’s President & COO Anthony Carano.

“It was a true honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to promote Garth Brooks’ highly successful 72-show residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Garth’s extraordinary enthusiasm and involvement throughout the entire process were everything a promoter could hope for—just stellar! Garth truly treated every aspect of what was accomplished as a genuine partnership. His showmanship, incredible song catalog, and his rapport with his audience created unforgettable moments night after night. I am extremely proud to have played a small role in helping bring this joyful experience to life for Garth, Trisha, their remarkable crew, and the hundreds of thousands of dedicated fans who attended the shows,” said Bob Roux, President of U.S. Concerts for Live Nation.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace opened in 2002 and has since reshaped the entertainment landscape in Las Vegas, leading the way for the tremendous success of the modern residency model. From the beginning, with historic runs from superstars like Celine Dion, Elton John, Cher and many others, to the more recent successful residencies from Garth Brooks, Adele and The Killers, The Colosseum allows fans access to music’s greatest talent in an intimate 4,300 seat venue. Later this year, guests will enjoy shows from Kelly Clarkson, Josh Groban and Alanis Morissette with an exciting slate of entertainment still to be announced.

For more information on The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, please visit www.caesars.com/caesars-palace.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Alanis Morissette, Kelly Clarkson and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lenny Kravitz, Sammy Hagar, Mötley Crüe, New Kids On The Block, Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; The B-52s, Earth, Wind & Fire, FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Scorpions at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city’s other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

About Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace, the iconic Las Vegas Strip resort where every guest is treated like a Caesar, features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, the renovated Colosseum Tower and THE VILLAS Caesars Palace. Caesars Palace and Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace have also received AAA Four Diamond designations. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restaurateur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa’s largest Nobu restaurants, Restaurant Guy Savoy, MR CHOW, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel’s first Las Vegas bakery, Stanton Social Prime – a new dining concept in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality, legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger and Brasserie B by Bobby Flay. The Celebrity Food Hall features Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy!, Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, Tortazo by Rick Bayless, Buddy V’s Pizzeria and Mokbar by Esther Choi. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge, Stadia Bar and Caspian’s – a cocktail and caviar bar with Clique Hospitality. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, Hairdreams by Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum is the most celebrated venues in Las Vegas with an impressive legacy of superstar talent featured in an intimate, once in a lifetime setting. Colosseum currently spotlights world-class entertainers including Kelly Clarkson, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban, Jerry Seinfeld and Rod Stewart. Also, the Green Fairy Garden in front of Caesars Palace hosts ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld, an adults-only circus variety show featuring a cocktail of wild and outlandish acts. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on X and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, Caesars License Company, LLC.