Empower Announces Sponsorship of LPGA Golfer Jennifer Kupcho

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower announced today a new sponsorship with LPGA golfer, Jennifer Kupcho. A Colorado native, Kupcho is the youngest-ever inductee to the Colorado Golf Hall of Fame, as well as the 2023, 2019 and 2017 “Golf Person of the Year.”

Kupcho has established herself as one of the elite female golfers in the world. She recently competed in the 2024 Solheim Cup on the U.S. team and finished the 2024 season ranked 23rd in the 2024 Race to CME GLOBE. In 2022, she won her first Major Championship at the Chevron Championship, then followed that with two additional wins in 2022 at the Meijer LPGA Classic and the DOW Championship.

“Sports fosters discipline and dedication in a variety of ways,” said Edmund F. Murphy III, Empower president and CEO, “and we are always proud to partner with athletes who not only demonstrate the success they’ve achieved, but use their platform to make a difference for others, which is something Jennifer is passionate about. Jennifer grew up in Colorado, Empower’s home state, and we have watched her grow and will proudly cheer her on for all she continues to accomplish.”

Kupcho had amassed one of the most decorated amateur golf careers in history, winning the NCAA Division-1 National Championship and the historic inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and was a four-time All American at Wake Forest University.

She has also been a Global Ambassador for Youth on Course, a nonprofit organization established in 2006 to break down financial barriers and bring diversity to the world of golf while providing young people access to life-changing opportunities through golf.

“Partnering with athletes is something we really value at Empower,” said Steve Jenks, Empower chief marketing officer. “Athletes like Jennifer inspire so many young people, and we want them to have those connections to help them become engaged while they begin preparing for their futures.”

Jenks noted that Kupcho’s partnership will include in-person appearances as well as social media and digital marketing branding opportunities. The Empower logo will appear on the left side of Kupcho’s apparel.

The sponsorship with Kupcho expands Empower’s sports marketing initiatives. In 2019, Empower entered into a 21-year agreement with the Denver Broncos for the naming rights to Empower Field at Mile High and a sponsorship of the Colorado Rockies. In South Florida, Empower sponsors the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, and the Miami Open tennis tournament. Empower also supports Boston College athletics and several professional golfers, including LPGA Tour golfers Cheyenne Knight and Mariah Stackhouse, and PGA TOUR golfers Kurt Kitayama, Davis Riley, Webb Simpson, and Wyatt Worthington.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Recognized as the second-largest retirement services provider in the U.S.1 by total participants, Empower administers approximately $1.7 trillion in assets2 for 19 million individuals through the provision of retirement plans, advice, wealth management, and investments. Connect with us on empower.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Instagram.

