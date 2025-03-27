-

Union Pacific and Jaguar Transport Holding LLC Primed for Growth in Kansas City

New lease agreement supports regional business growth

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Union Pacific Railroad announced today it has entered into an agreement with Jaguar Transport Holdings LLC to provide short line rail service in the Central Industrial District in Kansas City, a move that will enhance customer service and support regional economic growth.

Union Pacific will lease about 12 acres of land and four miles of track in central Kansas City to Jaguar Transport, a leading transportation logistics company with experience in short line rail, warehousing and transload services.

“Jaguar has a proven track record of providing premier customer service and we believe this operating change will be a win for both railroads, our mutual customers and the local economy,” said Kenny Rocker, executive vice president – Marketing and Sales, for Union Pacific. “Both parties have high expectations for growth under this exciting new deal.”

The change allows Union Pacific to focus on fast, reliable long-haul service from the site in central Kansas City, while Jaguar will offer five-day-a-week short-haul services via its new short line railroad: the Kansas City West Bottoms Railroad.

“Our new business partnership with Union Pacific will create operational efficiencies and unique economic opportunities for the region, allowing local businesses in the greater Kansas City area faster and easier access to Union Pacific’s leading rail network,” said Tim Enayati, senior vice president of commercial development for Jaguar Transport Holdings. “We’re thrilled this opportunity is happening in Missouri and Kansas, two states that have been great partners and longtime supporters of the rail industry.”

In addition to its short-line services, Jaguar owns a cold and dry storage warehouse adjacent to the property and it is finalizing construction of a new transload facility on the site that will begin accepting train cars sometime this month.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

