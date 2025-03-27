Archetype AI Deploys Lenses with Launch Partners Kajima, City of Bellevue, and Khasm Labs

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archetype AI—the Physical AI company helping humanity make sense of the world—today introduced Lenses, a new category of AI application designed to solve complex challenges in the physical world. Lenses are built with Archetype's Newton™ foundation model and allow businesses, from consumer electronics to construction and manufacturing, to easily transform objective sensor data into customized, actionable insights.

Archetype pioneered the Physical AI category more than a year ago with the introduction of Newton™, a first-of-its-kind foundation model capable of understanding and predicting patterns in the physical world using real-time sensor data—from radars, cameras, accelerometers, temperature sensors, and more. While others have since applied the category to robotics applications designed to replicate and replace human capabilities, Lenses demonstrate a new interaction paradigm for Physical AI that enhances and augments human perception beyond what was previously possible. This approach enables better decisions in physical-world applications that meet today's needs—not just tomorrow's.

How Lenses Work

Lenses are applications designed to unlock Newton’s reasoning capabilities and interpret raw sensor data into actionable intelligence. In collaboration with the Archetype AI team, Lenses can be designed to address a specific problem or context, ensuring that Newton’s interpretive capabilities adapt to each customer's needs and a wide range of use cases across industries. Through this customization process, the Lens encapsulates specific, internal workflows and know-how, allowing customers to retain their intellectual property by owning their tailored Lens.

Albeit customizable, all Lenses implement a common set of properties and operations, including real-time, continuous data interpretation and the ability to use natural language to "focus" on specific aspects of sensor data. This allows customers to quickly learn how to use one Lens and seamlessly apply that knowledge to any Lens supported by Newton.

Lenses In Action

Customers and partners including Kajima and the city of Bellevue (in collaboration with Khasm Labs) have built Lenses to address obstacles in construction, urban safety, and more. By operating Lenses to augment human expertise in the physical world, these companies are improving their efficiency, productivity, and decision-making.

Kajima Corporation, one of Japan’s oldest and largest construction companies, worked with Archetype AI to create a bespoke Lens to gain valuable insight into project management. Newton processes an enormous dataset—five terabytes of video data from 27 cameras over four years. This Lens converts data into implementable findings for Kajima’s construction projects, such as measuring progress and helping project managers take countermeasures to prevent delays and cost overruns. Here, Newton will help advance one of Kajima’s initiatives of “half of project management done remotely” while setting new standards for construction efficiency.



“Newton permits us to conquer our industry’s challenges,” says Akihiro Manda, Technology Development Manager at Kajima. “Newton's ability to uncover what’s really impacting our projects and timelines helps us transform an often overwhelming decision-making process into one we can navigate with confidence.”



In Bellevue, WA, a collaboration between Khasm Labs, Archetype AI, AT&T, and Dell has led to the development of a Lens focused on pedestrian safety. Trained on real Bellevue data, this custom Lens processes massive amounts of camera data (43GB per intersection daily) running on the edge powered by Dell’s platform using select-grade GPUs and hosted on AT&T’s network. This innovative system monitors intersection incidents in real-time, dynamically adjusting traffic signals to enhance safety and enable instant incident detection and response.



“Over the past few years, it’s become clear that AI is here to stay; it’s now a matter of how we choose to use it. For communities like Bellevue, it presents valuable opportunities to drive progress, improve outcomes, and enhance public safety,” says Jim Brisimitzis, founder of Khasm Labs. “We’ve been impressed with how easy it has been to integrate Lenses and put Newton to work with multiple data types and sensors that already exist all over the city. It’s easy to imagine how Archetype’s platform is adaptable to various needs and can support progress toward the goals of any organization or community.”

"AI is moving beyond screens and into the physical world. This is a much bigger opportunity than robots replicating and automating human tasks—we can amplify human perception and capabilities in ways that weren’t previously possible,” said Leonardo Giusti, Ph.D., Archetype AI’s Head of Design. “With Lenses, we're empowering people to see the world in a whole new way to better understand and respond to the physical world around us.”

What’s Next

Customers interested in building a custom Lens for their use case can request to join the closed beta and access to Newton by reaching out to info@archetypeai.io. The Newton platform and Lens API will become widely available later this year, with a goal of ultimately empowering users to design Lenses via the Newton platform independently. You can learn more about what’s next for Newton, Lenses, and the Archetype AI team here.

About Archetype AI

Archetype AI is the Physical AI company helping humanity make sense of the real world. Founded by Google veterans, it pioneers a new AI category that fuses real-time sensor data with natural language, enabling users to ask open-ended questions about what’s happening now and what could happen next. As the creators of Newton, a first-of-its-kind foundation model, Archetype AI designed this platform to interpret the physical world and enhance human decision-making. Archetype AI partners with Fortune Global 500 brands across industries—automotive, consumer electronics, logistics, and retail—turning real-world data into actionable insights. For more information, visit: archetypeai.io