Cyberwrite and Howden Expand Cyber Risk Analytics Partnership Across 52 Countries and 7 Languages

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyberwrite, a leading provider of Cyber risk modeling, has expanded its partnership with Howden, enabling its brokers worldwide to assess cyber risks more effectively. Now active in 52 countries and available in seven languages, Cyberwrite’s cutting-edge cyber risk quantification technology empowers Howden brokers to provide clients with actionable risk insights and benchmarking against industry peers, helping businesses of all sizes understand their cyber exposure and optimize their insurance coverage.

Howden’s 2024 cyber report shows that insurance pricing has dipped 15% from its peak in 2022 and that insurers are willing to increase limits, remove ransomware-related cover restrictions, and lower retention levels. Having deeper insights into cyber risk through Cyberwrite’s AI-driven cyber risk reports, powered by its patented 4SEEN® technology, gives insurers more confidence in the underwriting process.

“Cyber insurance is becoming an essential part of business resilience, and Howden is leading the charge in delivering smarter cyber risk solutions globally,” said Nir Perry, CEO and Founder of Cyberwrite. “By equipping Howden brokers with Cyberwrite’s patented AI-driven real-time risk reports, we’re helping businesses worldwide make informed decisions and secure the coverage they need against growing cyber threats.”

With the cyber insurance market expected to reach $50 billion by 2030, the need for accurate risk assessment tools has never been greater. Cyberwrite’s collaboration with Howden addresses key challenges that brokers face when selling cyber policies, including client education, policy optimization, and underwriting efficiency.

“By integrating Cyberwrite’s reports into our cutting-edge Cyber+ system, we are able to offer the best-of-breed cyber risk reports worldwide in real time to our customer base and beyond,” said Shay Simkin, Global Head of Cyber at Howden. “We have been using Cyberwrite's technology since 2019, and expanding this relationship allows us to provide more context about risk exposure to companies that don’t understand how vulnerable they are.”

Cyberwrite’s risk assessment expertise has recently expanded to include catastrophe modeling, enabling reinsurance brokers to confidently communicate risk and accurately assess portfolios.

About Cyberwrite

Founded in 2017 by veterans of the cybersecurity and insurance industries, Cyberwrite is a global leader in cyber risk modeling. Its solutions are trusted by leading insurers, reinsurers, and brokers to power cyber catastrophe modeling, streamline cyber insurance distribution, and enable AI-driven underwriting that reduces loss ratios and operating costs. Cyberwrite’s flagship platform, 4SEEN®, delivers real-time, actionable insights on hundreds of millions of companies worldwide, providing unparalleled visibility into cyber risk. Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and honored by Frost & Sullivan, Cyberwrite is at the forefront of innovation in cyber risk analytics. For more information, visit: www.cyberwrite.com.

About Howden

Howden is a leading global insurance intermediary group with employee ownership at its heart. Founded in 1994, it provides insurance, reinsurance and underwriting services and solutions to clients ranging from private individuals to the largest multinational companies.

The Group operates in 55 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, employs 20,000 people and manages premiums totalling USD 42 billion on behalf of its clients.

Further information can be found at www.howdengroup.com and www.howdengroupholdings.com.