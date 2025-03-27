Sip, Savor, and Power Up: Earthbar and EVERY Launch Protein-Packed Lattes Across California

DALY CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting today, Earthbar customers in select California locations can fuel their day with a cutting-edge new protein boost. In partnership with The EVERY Company (“EVERY”), Earthbar is rolling out two Limited Time Offering (“LTO”) drinks: the Protein Mocha Latte and Protein Matcha Latte. Each latte packs an impressive 12 to 13 grams of protein per serving—without any compromise on taste or texture. The secret ingredient is EVERY’s game-changing protein-boosted beverage syrup, featuring EVERY OvoBoost™—a highly soluble, highly digestible egg white protein. With 5 grams of protein per ounce and zero grams of sugar, this first-of-its-kind syrup is designed to seamlessly enhance a range of beverages, making every sip as functional as it is flavorful.

“The ability to add protein to coffee and tea beverages without the grittiness or chalkiness that typically comes with protein drinks has been one of the toughest challenges for the industry,” said Arturo Elizondo, CEO and Co-Founder of EVERY. “With OvoBoost™, we’ve created a game-changing ‘Protein Pump’ that allows for easy protein boosting in almost any kind of drink. Whether it’s black coffee, carbonated soft drinks, tea, water –– you can now boost them with protein. Our protein syrup is truly a first-of-kind industry disruptor as consumers continue to demand more convenient ways to add protein to their diets without the added calories, chalkiness, or compromises.”

The protein-boosted beverage syrup was specifically formulated to blend seamlessly into coffee, and tea-based drinks, while also working effortlessly in fruit smoothies and milk-based beverages. It delivers functional benefits without altering flavor or texture, allowing for high protein concentrations with no impact to a beverage’s mouthfeel.

The introduction of these new Protein Lattes marks Earthbar’s latest innovation in functional beverages. These offerings join their existing lineup of high-protein fit frappes, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering nutritious and delicious options to its customers.

“At Earthbar, we are always looking for innovative ways to bring functional nutrition to our customers,” said Jennie Foster, Director of Innovation & Retail Marketing at Earthbar. “These new protein lattes are the perfect complement to our evolving menu, and represent our commitment to offering delicious, performance-driven beverages.”

The Protein Mocha Latte and Protein Matcha Latte will be available for a limited time at the following Earthbar locations:

Southern California

Newport Beach | 2001 Westcliff Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Brentwood | 11640 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049

Downtown LA | 523 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90014

Hollywood Equinox | 1550 N Vine St, Hollywood, CA 90028

West Hollywood | 8365 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069

West Hollywood Equinox | 8590 Sunset Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069

Northern California

SF Marina District | 2234 Chestnut St, San Francisco, CA, 94123

Union Street Equinox | 2055-A Union St, San Francisco, CA 94123

About EVERY™:

EVERY™ is a Bay Area-based ingredient company leveraging food technology to build a more secure and accessible global food system by supplying food and beverage companies with nutritionally and functionally equivalent egg proteins made using precision fermentation.

EVERY’s line of innovative, FDA-approved ingredients includes OvoPro™ (formerly EVERY EggWhite) which replaces the functionality of egg and egg whites in a range of applications, and OvoBoost™ (formerly EVERY Protein), a highly soluble, taste and texture neutral protein that can be used to fortify a wide variety of food and beverage products including coffees, juices, sodas, and syrups.

For more on EVERY's B2B solutions transforming the food industry, visit EVERY.com.

About Earthbar

Since 1971, Earthbar has been a wellness destination, known for nourishing the most health-obsessed high achievers, helping them unlock their full potential through expertly crafted nutrition. From superfood smoothies and protein coffees to functional snacks and on-the-go favorites, Earthbar provides a full spectrum health experience, delivering what your body needs, when your body needs it. We proudly serve communities throughout Southern California, the California Bay Area, and now Manhattan and Brooklyn in our superfood cafes and nationwide partnership with Equinox fitness clubs. Learn more at earthbar.com.