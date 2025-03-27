Vouched API Announces Strategic Partnerships with Lendflow, Trident3, and LendAPI Under the Leadership of Tom Donlea

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vouched, a leading provider of AI-powered identity verification services, is pleased to announce strategic partnerships with Lendflow, Trident3, and LendAPI. These collaborations, led by Vouched Vice President of Business Development Tom Donlea, aim to enhance identity verification processes across various financial platforms.​

"Our collaboration with Lendflow, Trident3, and LendAPI signifies a pivotal advancement in delivering secure and efficient identity verification solutions," said Peter Horadan, CEO of Vouched. "Under Tom Donlea's leadership, we are poised to set new standards in the fintech industry."​

Vouched's API offers seamless integration for submitting, retrieving, and downloading identity verification jobs, including driver's license verifications and crosscheck jobs. By partnering with Lendflow, Trident3, and LendAPI, Vouched seeks to provide these platforms with advanced identity verification solutions, ensuring compliance and security for their users.​

"Integrating Vouched's identity verification technology into our platform allows us to offer a more secure and seamless experience for our users," said John Fry, CEO at Lendflow. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."​

These partnerships are expected to streamline onboarding processes, reduce fraud, and improve user experiences across the respective platforms. By integrating Vouched's robust identity verification API, Lendflow, Trident3, and LendAPI can offer their customers a seamless and secure verification process, reinforcing their dedication to compliance and security.​

Tom Donlea, who joined Vouched in January as the Vice President of Business Development, brings a wealth of experience in forging strategic alliances. His expertise has been instrumental in aligning Vouched's capabilities with the specific needs of Lendflow, Trident3, and LendAPI. "These partnerships are a testament to our commitment to innovation and security in identity verification," Donlea remarked. "We are excited to work closely with our new partners to enhance trust and safety for their users."​

About Vouched

Vouched is an AI-driven identity verification company that enables businesses to verify users' identities quickly and securely. Serving various industries, Vouched's technology ensures compliance and reduces fraud, enhancing trust and safety in digital interactions.​

About Lendflow

Lendflow provides financial platforms with integrated credit solutions, enabling businesses to offer seamless lending experiences to their customers. By partnering with Vouched, Lendflow aims to enhance its identity verification processes, ensuring secure and efficient services.​

About Trident3

Trident3 specializes in cybersecurity solutions for financial institutions, focusing on protecting sensitive data and ensuring regulatory compliance. The partnership with Vouched will bolster Trident3's identity verification capabilities, enhancing security measures for its clients.​

About LendAPI

LendAPI offers a suite of APIs that empower financial institutions to streamline their lending processes. Integrating Vouched's identity verification services will enhance LendAPI's offerings, providing secure and efficient solutions for their partners.