Bitdefender and Techs + Together Partner to Bolster Cybersecurity Offerings for Managed Service Providers

BUCHAREST, Romania & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, and Techs + Together, a global managed service provider (MSP) community designed to empower MSPs through collective knowledge and shared experiences, today announced a distribution partnership which allows Techs + Together to provide managed service providers (MSPs) and their business customers with Bitdefender’s full suite of cybersecurity solutions, including extended detection and response (XDR) and managed detection and response (MDR). The partnership enables seamless deployment, flexible licensing, and advanced threat protection tailored to diverse business environments.

Through this partnership, Techs + Together and Bitdefender simplify security management for MSPs with a flexible, usage-based billing model—no contracts, minimum purchases, or long-term commitments required. MSPs can adjust their security needs month to month, ensuring a cost-effective, scalable solution. The partnership also provides expert-led onboarding, 24x7 support, and dedicated assistance for incident response.

“Delivering continuous value to our MSP partners requires meeting their customers’ dynamic needs and requirements – especially in the area of cybersecurity,” said Kirk Feathers, president and chief technology officer at Techs + Together. “Our partnership with Bitdefender ensures MSP customers have access to industry-leading endpoint security for rapid threat detection and elimination, along with highly specialized security experts critical for business operations, including proactive threat hunting, penetration testing, and incident response.”

Bitdefender solutions deliver a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity, incorporating system hardening and attack surface reduction, threat detection and response, native cloud security, and 24x7 MDR services. Leveraging a global network of hundreds of millions of sensors, Bitdefender continuously collects threat intelligence, which feeds into its interconnected, globally dispersed Security Operations Centers (SOCs). There, security analysts, threat hunters, and investigators detect, verify, contain, and eliminate threats in real time.

Bitdefender solutions are powered by the GravityZone Platform, a unified security and risk analytics platform delivering advanced endpoint protection and cloud security for physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments. It also serves as the central hub for Bitdefender MDR services, providing business customers with direct access to its dedicated team of security experts for continuous threat monitoring and management.

“With the attack surface expanding, cyberattacks growing more frequent, and compliance becoming more complex, businesses face increasing pressure to implement effective security technologies and resources to stay ahead,” said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Expanding our partnership with Techs + Together strengthens MSPs' ability to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to their customers while offering flexible, scalable security tailored to their unique environments, industries, and evolving needs."

For more information about cybersecurity solutions offered through Techs + Together and Bitdefender, visit https://techstogether.com/bitdefender/.

About Techs+Together

Techs+Together empowers managed service providers (MSPs) with industry-leading IT management solutions, simplifying client operations and driving business growth. Our collaborative community of over 2,000 IT professionals shares expertise, resources, and best practices to help MSPs succeed. By leveraging the collective buying power of our community, we provide access to top-tier MSP tools, often with no contracts, no minimums, and no commitments—offering flexible, consumption-based billing that puts MSPs in control. For more information, visit www.techstogether.com.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world’s most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.