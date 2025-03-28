Telecom Egypt Partners With Truecaller to Enhance Customer Experience for Its Users

CAIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telecom Egypt, the country’s leading telecommunications provider, has joined forces with Truecaller, the world’s leading Caller ID and spam protection platform, to redefine customer communication and experience. The partnership aims to provide Telecom Egypt's customers a more secure, personalized, and seamless calling experience.

In an era where customers are increasingly wary of answering unknown calls due to the prevalence of unsolicited calls, businesses face mounting challenges in connecting with their audience. Leveraging Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID solution, Telecom Egypt now ensures that its customers can instantly recognize incoming calls from the company. Official branding elements, including Telecom Egypt’s name, logo, and verification badge, will be displayed on calls, fostering immediate trust and credibility.

Taking its customer experience to the next level, Telecom Egypt uses Truecaller’s Video Caller ID capability to replace standard calls with customized videos on calls. This ensures customers have prior context before picking calls and creating differentiation with rich media caller ID. Whether sharing account updates, exclusive offers, or essential service notifications, Telecom Egypt’s Video Caller ID will ensure that customers are informed and engaged across the user journey.

Commenting on the partnership, Ramy Kato, Vice President, Chief Customer Officer at Telecom Egypt, said: “Our partnership with Truecaller aligns with our customer-centric approach that puts customers on the top priority. This collaboration will enhance customer experience at ‘WE’ by enabling our customers to instantly identify incoming calls from us, ensuring they recognize genuine and important communications. Additionally, it protects their privacy, minimizes unwanted disruptions, and provides a seamless, hassle-free calling experience.”

“At Truecaller, our mission is to enable trusted and secure communication for businesses and consumers. We are proud to partner with Telecom Egypt, a forward-thinking leader in the telecom sector, to build customer experience for its users. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to innovation, enhancing customer trust, reducing fraud, and transforming communication experiences for the Egyptian telecom landscape,” said Priyam Bose, Global Head of GTM and Developer Products at Truecaller.

Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solution empowers over 2,500 businesses globally to establish their brand identity, build customer trust, and drive experiences for customers to differentiate personalized customer journeys. The solution's rich communication capabilities help combat fraud while enabling businesses to connect with customers confidently and transparently.

Visit www.truecaller.com for more information.