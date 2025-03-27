Capstone Green Energy Continues to Support Midstream Expansion with 2MW Microturbine Order from Repeat Customer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc. (the "Company” or “Capstone”) (PINK: CGEH) and Capstone Green Energy, LLC., announced that Horizon Power Systems secured a follow-on order from a valued repeat customer for two Capstone C1000S microturbines. The newly commissioned units will provide primary power for midstream compressor stations in the Permian Basin, furthering the customer’s adoption of Capstone’s low-emission and efficient energy solutions. The project underscores the increasing demand for clean, reliable power in remote areas.

The repeat customer had previously rented eight C1000S microturbines for similar applications, gaining firsthand experience with the reliability, low emissions, and operational efficiency of Capstone’s technology. This positive experience made the decision to purchase 2MW of microturbine power a straightforward choice for the operator, enabling it to achieve a permanent, self-sufficient power solution for its facilities.

“Capstone’s microturbines deliver the performance and reliability our midstream customers demand while addressing increasingly stringent environmental regulations,” said Vince Canino, President and CEO of Capstone Green Energy. “The customer’s decision to purchase additional units after a successful rental experience demonstrates the trust we’ve earned as a provider of flexible, low-emission solutions that meet critical energy needs while advancing sustainability goals.”

The new microturbines will operate on pipeline-quality natural gas, enabling a flexible and cost-effective energy source for the operator. With no access to power in the foreseeable future, Capstone’s microturbines offered a reliable and quickly deployable solution to bring their facility online. The low emissions profile of the microturbines also made permitting through the New Mexico Air Quality Bureau (NMAQ) straightforward, further expediting the project timeline.

“Our customers in the Permian Basin face growing pressure to reduce emissions while ensuring operational reliability,” said Sam Henry, President at Horizon Power Systems. “The long-term performance of Capstone’s microturbines, coupled with their ability to reduce emissions and provide dependable power, made them the clear choice for this project.”

The deployment of the microturbines ensures the customer can maintain operational timelines and meet critical project milestones, further reinforcing Capstone's position as a trusted partner in the oil and gas sector.

About Capstone Green Energy

For almost four decades, Capstone Green Energy has been at the forefront of clean technology using microturbines, revolutionizing how businesses manage their energy supply on a sustainable basis. In partnership with our worldwide team of dedicated distributors, we have shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries, lowering our clients’ carbon footprint with highly efficient on-site energy systems and microgrid solutions.

Today, our commitment to a cleaner future is unwavering. We offer customers a range of microturbine products ranging from 65kW to multiple MW’s for the commercial, industrial, and utility-scale spaces uniquely tailored to their specific needs. Capstone's solutions portfolio not only showcases our core clean technology microturbines but also includes flexible Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offerings, including build, own, and operate models, as well as rental services.

Capstone’s fast, turnkey power rental solutions are intended to address customers with limited capital or short-term needs; for more information, contact rentals@CGRNenergy.com.

In our pursuit of cutting-edge solutions, we've forged strategic partnerships to extend our impact. Through these collaborations, we proudly offer solutions that utilize renewable gas products and heat recovery solutions. These solutions greatly enhance the sustainability and efficiency of our client's operations while contributing to a cleaner and more responsible sustainable energy landscape.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cautionary Notes

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “goal” and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s liquidity position and ability to access capital; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to successfully remediate the material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its financial restructuring; the Company’s ability to comply with the restrictions imposed by covenants contained in the exit financing and the new subsidiary limited liability company agreement; employee attrition and the Company’s ability to retain senior management and other key personnel following the restructuring; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the impact of litigation and regulatory proceedings; inquiries from the SEC; the potential material adverse effect on the price of the Company’s common stock and stockholder lawsuits. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company’s future operating results, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.