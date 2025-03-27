Takara Sake USA and the New York Mets Renew Partnership Through 2028 Season

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takara Sake USA Inc. (Takara) and the New York Mets have renewed their partnership with a four-year deal. This follows the 2024 season in which Takara was named as the first official sake sponsor of the franchise.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with the New York Mets, who are coming off of a thrilling and historic season,” said Kaoru Hasumi, Takara’s President and CEO. “We are eagerly anticipating another great year for the Mets and are gratified to be a part of their journey.”

Erik Zmara, General Manager of Takara’s U.S. sales division and Strategic Partnerships Manager, added, “After a very successful 2024 campaign, we’re very happy to have extended our partnership with the Mets through the 2028 season. We are proud to be part of the Mets family and as a Queens native and lifelong Mets fan, I’m excited about our chances to bring a World Series championship back to Flushing soon.”

MIO Sparkling Sake, the global sensation from Takara’s craft brewery Sho Chiku Bai – Shirakabegura in Nada, Japan, was a hit when it was featured at Citi Field during the 2024 season and will be served again at the ballpark in 2025. Additionally, Citi Field will see a new item, Takara CHU-HI Fuji Apple, a ready-to-drink version of the iconic Japanese “shochu highball” cocktail and popularized in Japan by Takara. The flavor choice is a nod to the Mets’ beloved Home Run Apple and to the nickname of New York City itself.

About Takara Sake USA Inc.

Established in 1983 in Berkeley, CA, Takara Sake USA Inc. is the nation's leading producer of award-winning premium sake, mirin, and plum wine. As industry pioneers, Takara has been Defining the Art of Sake Brewing for over forty years, laying the foundation for the growing category that sake is today in the U.S. Takara’s portfolio includes products under the flagship Sho Chiku Bai brand, as well as HANA Flavored Sake, Takara Mirin, Kinsen Plum Wine and many more. Takara also supplies sake to food manufacturers, and exports sake to Asia, Europe, and South America. In addition, Takara Sake USA imports artisanal sake, shochu, and specialty products from its sister breweries and distilleries in Japan, including Sho Chiku Bai – Shirakabegura, the celebrated craft brewery in Nada. To learn more about Takara Sake USA Inc. and its products, please visit www.takarasake.com.