HDI Global Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Policy Administration and Underwriting

CHICAGO & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HDI Global Insurance Company (HGIC), the U.S. subsidiary of international Corporate & Specialty insurer, HDI Global SE (HDI), and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that HGIC selected Guidewire PolicyCenter as its new system for policy administration and underwriting. The company will implement PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud by line of business, beginning with general liability. HGIC selected Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Strategic member Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to lead the implementation project.

“We selected PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud because Guidewire has the modern, resilient, scalable, and secure platform and market leadership, cloud and product maturity, and track record of successful implementation projects that we were looking for,” said HGIC Chief Underwriting Officer Marco Hensel. “PolicyCenter will impact our combined ratio over time through better, smarter underwriting, while reducing cost through increased efficiencies.”

HGIC Chief Information and Transformation Officer (CITO) Kashif Syed added, “HDI is committed to innovation and excellence in the insurance sector. Our partnership with Guidewire aligns with our strategic vision to be a leader in the insurance market through innovative solutions and act as our clients preferred Partner in Transformation. As the industry continues to evolve, leveraging cutting-edge technology is essential for maintaining a competitive edge. Guidewire's advanced technology platform will empower HDI U.S. to streamline policy management processes, enabling us to deliver faster and more accurate services to our clients. With Guidewire handling system maintenance, we can stay current on their technology and shift our resources to tasks that will deliver value to our employees, brokers, and policyholders.”

“We are honored that HDI and Guidewire have entrusted us with implementing PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud,” said Ernst & Young LLP Technology Consulting Partner Vandana Sule. “We look forward to supporting both companies as HDI begins its cloud journey.”

“We thank HDI for its confidence in Guidewire and our cloud platform,” commented Guidewire Chief Commercial Officer David Laker. “We are pleased to work with HDI to help it continue serving as a partner to its brokers and policyholders with innovative and proven solutions; to create real value and to maintain it.”

About HDI Global SE (HDI)

Corporate & Specialty Insurer HDI Global SE (HDI) meets the needs of SMEs, larger companies, middle market and corporate clients with insurance solutions that are specifically tailored to their requirements. In addition to HDI's prominent position in the German and broader European market, the company has access to its own worldwide HDI Global Network covering more than 175 countries through its own HDI foreign branch offices, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, and network partners.

In the United States, HDI operates through its three (3) wholly owned subsidiaries, HDI Global Insurance Company, a commercial property and casualty insurer headquartered in Chicago, IL and licensed in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, HDI Global Select Insurance Company, a commercial property and casualty insurer licensed in Washington D.C., and in all US states, and HDI Specialty Insurance Company, an Illinois domestic surplus lines insurer which provides both primary and excess coverage to specialized industries and is also authorized to write business nationwide.

Acting as the Partner in Transformation, HDI Global SE leads more than 5,100 International Programs and offers its multinational client’s compliant coverage worldwide. HDI Global SE is the Corporate & Specialty Division of the Talanx Group and has been a leading insurer for several decades. Approximately 5,000 employees in this division generated insurance revenue (gross) of approx. EUR 9.1 billion in the year 2023 (according to IFRS 17).

The rating agency Standard & Poor’s has given the Talanx Primary Group a financial strength rating of AA-/stable (very strong), and AM Best has assigned the A+ Rating. Talanx AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.For more information, please visit https://www.hdi.global/en-us/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.