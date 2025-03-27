Domo and HCVue Transform HR Insights and Accelerate Workforce Strategies with Data and AI

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced its partnership with Human Capital Vue (HCVue), a leading provider of human capital management data solutions and a key partner with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions. HCVue is leveraging Domo’s data products and AI platform to equip HR professionals with quick, actionable insights and integrated reporting tools, helping HR teams securely consolidate data from multiple systems to be more efficient and accelerate business value.

HR leaders face challenges accessing data trapped in silos across departments like operations, sales, and IT. Makeshift solutions such as manual exports or costly data warehouses often compromise security and waste valuable time. Without seamless data integration, HR cannot deliver the insights executives need for strategic decisions.

“Our partnership with Domo allows HR professionals to save time, optimize resources, and integrate data organization-wide,” said Matt Hill, Chief Empowerment Officer at HCVue. “Clients are now reporting measurable improvements in employee satisfaction and retention insights—metrics that used to take months to analyze.”

With the most robust library of data connectors in the market, the Domo platform enables HCVue to integrate data from any corner of the organization. Domo’s end-to-end data capabilities also ensure employee information stays safe while using new technologies such as AI tools. The speed, reliability, and cost-effectiveness with which Domo unifies UKG data across the organization unlocks real-time context and insight.

“Delivering instant reports to our leadership team has been invaluable, offering insights we couldn’t access before. Our leaders now have what they need to manage our largest expense and most important asset effectively: our people,” said Rita Seiller, HRIS Program Lead at Amstead.

Before HCVue and Domo, clients spent as long as 18 months building out comprehensive dashboards and report packages. Now, clients are onboarded into Domo with total visibility into their organization in weeks, all at a cost impossible if building the same capabilities in-house. Users can bring details such as sources for earlier turnover, average post-to-productive days by role, interactive 9-Box, and onboarding processes that have the highest employee retention in the past 180 days.

“HCVue’s expertise in data optimization and integration for UKG systems makes them an optimal partner for Domo,” said RJ Tracy, CRO at Domo. “They can streamline HR processes, helping leaders connect disparate systems, gain real-time analysis, and enhance their overarching strategy.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like HCVue are partnering with Domo to put data to work for everyone

About Human Capital Vue

Human Capital Vue transforms scattered workforce data into a single, real-time source of truth for businesses. We give HR teams the insight and work hours back to drive strategic outcomes and elevate workforce health. As a key partner with UKG and Domo, HCVue transforms workforce data into strategic value.

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customers’ preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

