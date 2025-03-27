AV Awarded Major Contract to Deliver Advanced Uncrewed Ground Vehicles to the German Federal Armed Forces

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AV, through its wholly owned subsidiary Telerob, has been awarded a significant contract to deliver 41 large-sized advanced EOD/IED uncrewed ground vehicles (UGV) to the German Federal Armed Forces. Initial deliveries are scheduled for summer 2025, with additional orders extending through 2027.

Following a rigorous competitive procurement process, the telemax™ HT300 UGV was selected to meet the German Armed Forces’ evolving requirements for explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and counter-IED missions. Purpose-built for high-risk operations in complex terrain, the HT300 offers an advanced manipulator arm, exceptional traction, and mobility across uneven, unstable, and shifting surfaces.

“This award marks a major milestone in Telerob’s 30-year legacy of innovation and trusted performance,” said Florian Gruener, Managing Director of Telerob and Product Line General Manager for Uncrewed Ground Vehicles. “It is one of the most significant contracts we’ve secured in the past 15 years and further reinforces our longstanding, strategic partnership with the German Armed Forces. These next-generation systems will be built at our state-of-the-art facility in Ostfildern, Germany—delivering the precision, reliability, and operational advantage that today’s missions demand.”

The telemax™ HT300 is part of AV’s growing portfolio of multi-domain uncrewed systems designed to enhance force protection, mission success, and operator safety in the world’s most complex operational environments.

