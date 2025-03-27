Pantheon Vision Signs Collaboration Agreement with Eyedeal Medical to Develop Bioengineered Corneal Implant

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pantheon Vision, a preclinical-stage medical device company developing bioengineered corneal implants to eliminate corneal blindness, today announced entering a collaboration agreement with manufacturer Eyedeal Medical. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will work to advance the production and commercialization of Pantheon Vision’s bioengineered corneal implant.

“Pantheon Vision has assembled a world-leading ophthalmic design team whose groundbreaking mindset has enabled the bold development of a revolutionary single-piece polymer artificial cornea for vision restoration,” said Mr. Guo Guangxu, founder and CEO, Eyedeal Medical. “This innovation, upon commercialization, will fundamentally eliminate the need for corneal donations while bringing new hope to global patients requiring corneal transplantation."

Corneal blindness affects more than 13 million people worldwide. The availability of the current standard of care, which involves replacing the patient’s damaged or diseased cornea with a human donor cornea, is severely limited due to donor tissue shortages and comes with surgical complexities and a high failure rate.

“This agreement is a critical step for Pantheon Vision as we advance our mission of developing a bioengineered corneal solution to treat and restore vision for people around the world,” said John Sheets, Jr., Ph.D., President and CEO, Pantheon Vision. “We are grateful for the partnership with Eyedeal Medical and are extremely optimistic that together we can create an innovative solution that will provide meaningful benefits to patients suffering from corneal blindness.”

“We are truly honored to collaborate with Pantheon Vision for this medical breakthrough using our proprietary materials and technologies. Both parties are fully committed to perfecting this artificial cornea solution through our complementary expertise. We aim to expedite clinical implementation of this transformative medical device to restore vision for corneal disease patients worldwide at the earliest possible date," Mr. Guo Guangxu concluded.

About Eyedeal Medical

Eyedeal Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is an innovative, high-tech enterprise dedicated to advancing the research, development, manufacturing and global marketing of medical grade polymers and cutting-edge implantable medical devices. With a focus on ophthalmology, particularly intraocular lenses (IOL). Eyedeal is committed to delivering innovative products that enhance patient care worldwide. Learn more at www.eyedeal.com/en

About Pantheon Vision

Pantheon Vision is an early-stage biotech company developing bioengineered corneal implants to improve corneal procedures and reduce the reliance on donor tissue to address corneal blindness in emerging and developed markets. The company was formed and received initial funding from KeraLink International to pursue its mission of eradicating corneal blindness globally, with a focus on LMICs. For more information, please visit pantheonvision.com or visit LinkedIn.