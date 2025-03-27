Edgecore Networks to Showcase Open Infrastructure Solutions at OFC25

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgecore Networks, a leading provider of open infrastructure solutions, today announced it will be demonstrating its integrated open infrastructure solutions which span networks, compute, interconnectivity and management at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) 2025, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, from March 31st to April 3rd, 2025.

At OFC 2025, Edgecore Networks will demonstrate its comprehensive portfolio of open infrastructure networking and compute solutions, designed to empower organizations with flexible, scalable, and cost-effective open infrastructures suitable for data center buildouts and AI Inferencing needs. It will show its high-performance networking solutions and in collaboration with key ecosystem partners, its unique composable compute offerings via PCIe/CXL that enable the dense deployment of GPU and Memory pooling with reduced power and increased utilization, and a Day0-Day2 management approach that reduces the operational drag typically experienced with open and disaggregated infrastructures.

"More than a decade ago, the Open Compute Project proved that the use of open infrastructures can change the trajectory of the IT performance function while at the same time providing a dramatically lower cost structure that is simply unattainable using traditional and proprietary approaches." Said Mike Wong, Head of Product Line Management at Accton-Edgecore, "Today, we are demonstrating the simplicity in which these high performance and cost-effective open infrastructures can be created and managed. To demonstrate this simplicity, we have asked several of our ecosystem partners to join us with their own complementary solutions. By combining our leadership, vast experience, essential support services and our rich ecosystem of partners, customers can create Scale-Up and Scale-Out data center and AI infrastructure ready to easily consume with a savings of up to half of the costs seen with traditional approaches."

Visitors to Edgecore's booth #6349 will have the opportunity to:

Experience Cutting-Edge Open Infrastructure: Witness demonstrations of Edgecore's latest open infrastructure solutions, including high-capacity switches, composable compute, standard ethernet front end and PCIe/CXL backend fabric and Day0-Day2 management for ongoing operations.

Witness demonstrations of Edgecore's latest open infrastructure solutions, including high-capacity switches, composable compute, standard ethernet front end and PCIe/CXL backend fabric and Day0-Day2 management for ongoing operations. Explore Ecosystem Partnerships: Discover how Edgecore collaborates with industry-leading partners to simplify integrated and interoperable Scale-Up and Scale-Out solutions that include networking, compute and on-going operations

Discover how Edgecore collaborates with industry-leading partners to simplify integrated and interoperable Scale-Up and Scale-Out solutions that include networking, compute and on-going operations Engage with Edgecore Experts: Interact with Edgecore and its partners to discuss specific infrastructure requirements and explore quickly deployable HPC data center and AI inferencing solutions.

"Accton has been a leader in the open infrastructure market for a very long time, and their quality and performance have been exemplary. Liqid’s composable infrastructure solutions sit at the heart of many organizations' scale-up strategy in support of AI Inferencing, HPC, VDI and other use cases, so finding a partner that understood the mission-critical nature of these initiatives was paramount," said Sumit Puri, Founder and President of Liqid, the leading provider of software-defined composable infrastructure. "Together, we are demonstrating the industry's most powerful, flexible, and efficient rack scale composable solution. Our technology enables large pools of PCIe and CXL resources to be made available at the hardware level to associated servers dynamically. With our solution, precious resources (including GPUs, storage and memory) can be dynamically provisioned and re-provisioned across servers based on real-time workload demands and utilization."

Open Infrastructure has been proven to deliver high performance and dramatic cost savings across Enterprises, Service Providers and Internet properties alike. According to research firm Omdia, open computing equipment can provide adopters with a savings of more than 30% in both capital and operating expenses. Edgecore’s deep commitment to the open community drove its creation of the first OCP accepted high performance switch, and it continues to be one of the Top-10 contributors to the Open Computing Project.

"The Whitebox experience has historically demanded a higher level of commitment and technical prowess far beyond that required with traditional off-the-shelf OEM offerings. We recognized that Day0, Day1 and Day2 are the critical success factors for this simple user experience, and have created a operational controller that addresses this entire lifecycle," said Tim Sebring, CEO of Dorado Software. "Today we are demonstrating how our advanced fabric controller can manage Edgecore’s leading-edge open infrastructure solutions to enable joint customers to enjoy an OEM-like 'out of the box’ user experience.

See Accton-Edgecore in booth 6349 at OFC 2025 where we will demonstrate Scale-Up and Scale Out with our long-standing commitment to driving open infrastructure innovation.

About Accton-Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, is a leading provider of open infrastructure solutions. Edgecore Networks delivers comprehensive wired and wireless products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide, serving AI/ML, Cloud Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise, and SMB customers.

Edgecore Networks is committed to advancing open infrastructure beyond networking. Edgecore is expanding its portfolio to include open compute solutions, enhancing its ability to deliver integrated infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of modern data centers and service providers.

