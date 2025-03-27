Newly-listed GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF (GLCR) to track the MarketVector Iceland Global Index

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarketVector IndexesTM (“MarketVector”), a leading provider of multi-asset and digital asset index solutions, today announced that the MarketVectorTM Iceland Global Index, developed in collaboration with New Iceland Advisors, has been licensed as the underlying benchmark for the GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF (NASDAQ: GLCR), a newly listed U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF) from GlacierShares.

The index licensing signals growing investor interest in Iceland's economic story. The country stands out for its nearly 100% renewable electricity generation, globally recognized leadership in sustainable fishing, and long-standing political and financial stability. With abundant food and energy resources and seamless access to U.S. and European markets, Iceland offers a compelling investment landscape rooted in resilience and sustainability.

“We are proud to partner with New Iceland Advisors in developing the MarketVectorTM Iceland Global Index, a unique benchmark providing diversified and liquid exposure to the dynamic Icelandic economy. Iceland is a world leader in renewable energy and sustainable fishing, and its capital markets have strong potential for growth,” said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector.

The MarketVectorTM Iceland Global Index includes companies domiciled in Iceland or materially tied to the Icelandic economy. It is built on a transparent and rules-based methodology designed to meet global investability standards, offering investors efficient access to a region historically underrepresented in global benchmarks. With the launch of GLCR tracking the index, MarketVector and New Iceland Advisors enable broader participation in one of the world's most forward-looking economies.

About MarketVector Indexes - www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM (“MarketVector”) is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS®, and BlueStar® names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 53 billion in assets under management.

About GlacierShares - www.glaciershares.com

GlacierShares is an Icelandic company dedicated to opening access to investment opportunities in the Arctic Circle region. Founded and owned by investors in Iceland, GlacierShares has deep local market knowledge. The firm’s mission is to bridge the gap between U.S. investors and emerging opportunities within the Arctic region, starting with Iceland’s renewable-driven economy and geopolitical stability.