Mercy Health Selects eClinicalWorks, Empowering its 49 Providers with AI-Powered EHR Solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Mercy Health Center, a leading healthcare clinic based in Georgia, has recently decided to adopt eClinicalWorks solutions. The practice’s transition to the innovative eClinicalWorks V12, the first multidimensional and AI-powered EHR, introduces a unified healthcare solution to meet its unique needs while significantly transforming practice operations, enhancing patient care, and facilitating efficient workflows.

“At Mercy Health Center, we were seeking an easy-to-use, cohesive, and adaptable EHR that would enable our staff and volunteer providers to effortlessly document and reference previous records to ensure the delivery of the highest quality of care,” said Dr. Cole Phillips, CEO of Mercy Health Center. “As a non-profit center, affordability was a significant factor for us, and eClinicalWorks emerged as the most cost-effective, high-quality solution available. We appreciate the ease of use of the EHR and its ability to perform complex tasks, including linking with external medical record systems. It is crucial for us as a nonprofit to ensure we're updated on the care our patients receive from other providers in the area.”

Mercy Health Center is devoted to catering to the healthcare needs of uninsured and less privileged individuals in Athens, GA, and the nearby counties. The center has blossomed into a robust organization supplemented by 140 volunteer students and providers who offer medical, dental, and behavioral health services. All services provided by Mercy are completely free of charge, operating solely through the generosity of donations, grants, and foundations. The center primarily serves uninsured patients living at or below 200% of the federal poverty line.

“eClinicalWorks is proud to partner with Mercy Health Center and contribute to their noble mission by providing affordable, high-quality healthcare solutions,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “Our multifaceted AI-powered EHR enhances application performance, heightens patient engagement, and enables the delivery of personalized care, which are crucial elements for centers like Mercy. Our mission is to equip healthcare providers with the tools to concentrate on what truly counts–patients."

eClinicalWorks EHR is a unified solution that transforms patient care, including modules for vision, dental, behavioral health, and more.

About Mercy Health Center

Mercy Health Center, founded in 2001, is a non-profit organization committed to meeting the healthcare needs of uninsured and underprivileged individuals in Athens, GA, and surrounding counties. Mercy has grown into a comprehensive healthcare facility with a dedicated team of 10-12 staff members and over 140 volunteer students. For more information, visit www.mercyhealthcenter.net.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Value-Based Care initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.