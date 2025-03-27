AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for Revol One Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of Revol One Insurance Company (Revol One Financial) (Spring Lake, MI). The outlook of the FSR is stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Revol One Financial’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revised outlook to positive from stable for Revol One Financial’s Long-Term ICR reflects an improving business profile and progress in executing its business plan. The management team continues to be strengthened, and the company continues to execute on operational improvements and the ERM process continues to be bolstered to support the companies’ growing risks. The balance sheet strength also has improved through capital contributions, reinsurance and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) membership. Significant capital contributions from the parent company, Spartan Insurance Holdings, LLC, are expected to support the growth of Revol One Financial as demonstrated through a commitment letter. Reinsurance support on the annuity products is expected to provide the company with relief from new business strain, allowing them to grow in line with its business plan. The FHLB membership provides the company with additional liquidity.

Partially offsetting these positive factors is the execution risk related to the business plan. Some volatility is expected going forward due to significant growth plans and current concentration in the annuity market. AM Best will continue to monitor Revol One Financial’s progress as it looks to execute on its new business plan.

