Pacific Defense Selected for U.S. Army CMFF Program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Defense, the leader in C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) products and integrated mission systems, has been selected for the contract definition phase of the United States Army’s CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) Mounted Common Infrastructure (MCI), an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract evaluation. This phase aligns contract work scope and deliverables, fostering innovation and successful program execution post contract award. Leading a team of select industry partners that includes Thales Defense & Security Inc., BAE Systems, Palantir, MAXISIQ, Regal Technology Partners, and STC, an Arcfield company, Pacific Defense is ready to deploy a comprehensive capability set to accelerate the U.S. Army's vision for CMFF.

"The future of innovation for the warfighter and the defense industry is here today," said Travis Slocumb, CEO of Pacific Defense. "This milestone represents the culmination of years of hard work and collaboration with our Army and industry partners to deliver transformative solutions that are ready to meet the evolving needs of the modern battlefield. The foundational CMFF MCI investments across ground and aviation platforms unlocks an operating model that allows for rapid, iterative, and cost-effective insertion of hardware and software, significantly reducing the time to deploy and enhance systems.”

The CMFF program, led by PM Mission Command within Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, and Network (PEO C3N) at Aberdeen Proving Ground, is set to revolutionize communications, command, and control across U.S. Army ground and aviation platforms, enabling maneuver commanders to maintain a decisive advantage over peer and near-peer adversaries. Selected under an OTA, Mid-Tier Acquisition (MTA), this program accelerates the delivery of cutting-edge technology to the warfighter.

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is purpose-built to drive the open systems transformation necessary to unlock rapid innovation and the power of commercial technology. Specializing in C5ISR and Electronic Warfare (EW) solutions for mission-critical environments, Pacific Defense leverages Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) standards to deliver innovative, adaptable technology that enables faster response to emerging threats and evolving mission requirements. Learn more at www.pacific-defense.com and on LinkedIn.