EoS Fitness & Project 150 Unite to Support Nevada Students

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EoS Fitness, the national High Value. Low Price.® (HVLP) gym brand with more than 175 locations open or on the way, is embarking on its fourth consecutive year of partnership with Project 150, a local nonprofit dedicated to assisting homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students. The joint effort will raise funds for Project 150’s scholarship program, providing financial assistance to students pursuing higher education at several Nevada institutions.

EoS has set a goal of raising $80,000 from April 1 through June 2, including a $30,000 company match, adding to its total contribution of over $175,000 since the partnership began in 2021. The proceeds further equip Nevada students with resources to achieve their higher education goals. Donations can be made at one of its 16 locations throughout Las Vegas, by texting EOS to 76278 or by visiting https://e.givesmart.com/events/HGo/.

“Our long-standing partnership with Project 150 has allowed us to make a real difference for students striving for higher education,” said Eric McCauley, senior regional vice president of sales, EoS Fitness. “As our footprint in Nevada continues to grow, so does our commitment to supporting our community. Our members and team members are more dedicated than ever to helping these students succeed.”

Project 150’s scholarship program is open to high school seniors and current college students. In 2024, the nonprofit awarded over $300,000 in scholarships to 96 Southern Nevada students, with each recipient receiving up to $4,000. Notably, 71 recipients were first-generation college students, underscoring the program’s role in breaking down educational barriers.

“EoS’ generosity in supporting our scholarship program has already provided so many opportunities for students in Nevada to tap into their full potential,” said Kelli Kristo, executive director, Project 150. “Our scholarship program allows local students to surpass what they think they are capable of, and this fourth year of fundraising with EoS will continue to bring in much-needed resources to help Nevada youth thrive.”

For more information about EoS’ fundraising in partnership with Project 150 or to join, visit www.EoSFitness.com.

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value. Low Price.® (HVLP) gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 175 gym locations open and on the way in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, top-notch amenities, and extensive personal training options starting at just $9.99 per month. www.EoSfitness.com.

About Project 150

Project 150 is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization, founded in December 2011 by local businessmen Don Purdue and Patrick Spargur. The two heard about 150 homeless high school students at Rancho High School in Las Vegas who were in need of support over the Christmas break. Since that time, Project 150 has expanded and now serves more than 6,800 registered and non-registered homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students in more than 75 schools in Nevada. Project 150 provides these students with free food, clothing, school supplies, sports equipment, shoes, college scholarships, workforce readiness, and other needs so they can focus on school, graduate and be successful in life. For information, visit www.Project150.org, or call (702) 721-7150. Follow Project 150 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.