QorPay Collaborates with Cybersource to Enhance Payment Processing Capabilities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QorPay Inc., a leading provider of innovative payment solutions, is pleased to announce a technology integration with Cybersource, an open, network-agnostic ecosystem from Visa Acceptance Solutions, that offers modular payments services that can be linked to an app store for sellers. QorPay has integrated Visa Platform Connect (VPC) and other Visa value-added services into QorPay’s payment ecosystem, enhancing security, efficiency and scalability for businesses in North America.

@QorPay integrates @Cybersource from @VisaAcceptanceSolutions to offer modular #payments services that can link to an #appstore for sellers. #visaacceptancesolutions Share

“We are excited to collaborate with Cybersource to bring the next-generation of payments to our customers,” said Executive Board Member Ken Paull of QorPay. “By integrating with Visa’s value-added services, we can empower businesses with a more secure, flexible, and efficient way to manage payments, reinforcing our commitment to innovation in the fintech space.”

By adding Visa’s cutting-edge technology to its suite of client-led products, QorPay aims to enhance return on investment to payments for businesses across the world. This integration will enable organizations to streamline transactions, orchestrate data, reduce risk of fraud, and improve expense management through a single pane dashboard.

"Teaming up with QorPay is an exciting step for us, as we tap into Visa’s Acceptance Solutions suite to boost efficiency and security for businesses everywhere," said Bill Serino, Senior Vice President and Head of Visa Value-Added Services in North America. "By integrating Visa Platform Connect, QorPay will enhance their services and provide merchants with a streamlined and safer payment experience."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in QorPay’s mission to deliver state-of-the-art payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. The solution is currently live in North America. To schedule a meeting in Las Vegas with QorPay next week during the TRANSACT conference at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, please email investors@qorpay.com.

About QorPay

QorPay is a leading fintech company specializing in advanced payment processing solutions for businesses across industries. With a focus on security, efficiency, and seamless user experiences, QorPay delivers cutting-edge technology to simplify digital payments. For more information, please visit qorpay.com or contact investors@qorpay.com.