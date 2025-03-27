Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft to United Airlines

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, announced the delivery of one Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft to United Airlines. Featuring CFM International LEAP-1B engines, this is the final aircraft to deliver to the airline as part of a multiple-aircraft sale-leaseback transaction between ACG and United Airlines.

“ACG is proud to have delivered all seven Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft to United Airlines in less than eight months, further strengthening our mutual shared values of customer excellence and environmental stewardship. We look forward to flying aboard these modern, fuel-efficient aircraft and are honored to partner with United Airlines,” said Alan Mangels, Vice President of Marketing for ACG.

ACG specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and aviation finance. In addition to aircraft leasing services, we provide aircraft asset management solutions tailored to meet our customers’ fleet management needs. To learn more about the aircraft leasing and aircraft management services offered by ACG, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2024, leased to roughly 85 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.