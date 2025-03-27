Takara Sake USA Announces Partnership With the San Francisco Giants Through 2028 Season

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takara Sake USA Inc. (Takara) has become an official sponsor of the San Francisco Giants, bringing together two powerhouses from the Bay Area. This marks Takara’s second partnership with an MLB franchise, following its recent sponsorship announcement with the New York Mets.

“As longtime neighbors from Berkeley, we are excited to be partnering with our hometown team,” said Kaoru Hasumi, Takara’s President and CEO. “The Giants are one of the oldest and most successful teams in baseball history and a great source of local pride. It is fantastic to join forces with another storied organization from the Bay Area, and we hope fans will enjoy the unique opportunity to try Japanese beverages at the premier venue that is Oracle Park.”

Erik Zmara, GM of Takara’s U.S. sales division and Strategic Partnerships Manager, commented, “We are extremely proud to become part of the Giants family with the start of the 2025 season. With our brewery located nearby in Berkeley, the Giants are a natural fit for reaching sake fans old and new. We can’t think of a better synergy than partnering with another deeply rooted Bay Area institution.”

While Takara’s Berkeley brewery boasts a wide variety of premium sake, Takara will introduce instead two of their iconic beverages from Japan to Oracle Park to tie in with the Giants’ “Sparkling Moments” social media campaign. MIO Sparkling Sake was the first of its kind when it was developed in 2012 by Sho Chiku Bai – Shirakabegura, Takara’s craft brewery in Nada, Japan, and now occupies over 75% of the market share of sparkling sake in Japan. Takara CHU-HI is the ready-to-drink version of Japan’s beloved “chu-hi,” or “shochu highball” cocktail, a sparkling concoction typically made with shochu, fruit juice and club soda and popularized in Japan by Takara. The Lemon and White Peach flavors will be featured at the ballpark.

Through Takara’s website (takarasake.com), fans can plan a visit to their newly updated tasting room, sake museum, and gift shop in Berkeley or learn more about their history of sake brewing in the Bay Area and other products.

About Takara Sake USA Inc.

Established in 1983 in Berkeley, CA, Takara Sake USA Inc. is the nation's leading producer of award-winning premium sake, mirin, and plum wine. As industry pioneers, Takara has been Defining the Art of Sake Brewing for over forty years, laying the foundation for the growing category that sake is today in the U.S. Takara’s portfolio includes products under the flagship Sho Chiku Bai brand, as well as HANA Flavored Sake, Takara Mirin, Kinsen Plum Wine and many more. Takara also supplies sake to food manufacturers, and exports sake to Asia, Europe, and South America. In addition, Takara Sake USA imports artisanal sake, shochu, and specialty products from its sister breweries and distilleries in Japan, including Sho Chiku Bai – Shirakabegura, the celebrated craft brewery in Nada. To learn more about Takara Sake USA Inc. and its products, please visit www.takarasake.com.