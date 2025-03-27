Petco joins Uber Eats for Nationwide On-Demand Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) announced a new partnership that brings Petco’s wide selection of pet essentials to the Uber Eats platform, making it easier than ever for pet parents to get what they need, when they need it. With all Petco locations in the contiguous United States now available on Uber Eats, customers can shop for on-demand or scheduled delivery of pet food, toys, treats, and other essentials—all at the tap of a button.

Starting today, pet parents can browse and purchase Petco’s curated assortment of high-quality products directly through the Uber Eats app, with convenient delivery options that fit their busy schedules. To celebrate the launch, new and existing Uber Eats users can take advantage of an exclusive promotion for their furry, finned, feathered, or scaly companions: 40% off orders of $50 or more (up to $30)† and—as always—Uber One membership unlocks exclusive benefits, including $0 Delivery Fees on eligible orders††.

A Convenient Solution for Pet Lovers

Petco has been a trusted partner to pet parents for 60 years, offering a selection of high-quality products and services that help customers keep their pets happy and healthy. By joining forces with Uber Eats, Petco is expanding its digital footprint and providing customers with even greater access to its top-tier pet care products through the convenience of same-day delivery.

“People are more connected and committed to their pets today than ever before,” said Steve Janowiak, VP of Digital at Petco. “We’re thrilled to partner with Uber Eats and give pet parents another easy way to get the trusted food, treats and supplies they need—right to their door and right when they need it.”

Some of the exclusive Petco products now available via Uber Eats are YOULY’s spring and Easter collections of trendy pet clothing, accessories, toys, treats and more, as well as Petco’s fun ‘Started as a Bottle’ line, which is made with recycled materials. The stylish and festive lines are perfect for helping pet families celebrate special moments together and complement Petco’s broader assortment of more than 15,000 pet products now available on Uber Eats.

Expanding Uber Eats’ Retail Offerings

The launch of Petco on Uber Eats underscores Uber’s continued commitment to expanding its retail and grocery offerings, ensuring customers have access to the essentials they rely on daily. From groceries and household items to pet care, Uber Eats continues to be a one-stop shop for customers looking for seamless delivery solutions.

“As the pet parent of two naughty cats and one playful German Shepherd, I’m thrilled to welcome Petco to Uber Eats and help make life easier for so many caregivers across the country,” said Hashim Amin, Uber’s Head of Retail in North America. “With Uber’s technology and nationwide delivery network, we’re making it more convenient than ever to get the quality pet products families count on delivered straight to your doorstep.”

How It Works

Shopping Petco on Uber Eats is simple and seamless:

Open the Uber Eats app and navigate to the “Retail” or “Pet Supplies” category. Search for Petco and browse a wide selection of pet essentials. Add items to your cart, select your delivery time, and place your order. Track your order in real time as a courier brings your pet’s essentials straight to your door.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 58 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love, a life-changing independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for nearly 7 million animals.

†Expires on March 31, 2025. Valid only for users placing their first order in the Pet category. Maximum $30 off. Must meet order minimum before applicable taxes and fees. Taxes and fees still apply. Only valid on Petco stores through the Uber and/or Uber Eats app in the United States, where available. Uber reserves the right to cancel or modify this offer at any time. Exclusions may apply.

††Uber One discounts require a membership and are subject to fees and terms. See Uber Eats app for details.