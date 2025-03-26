Civic Marketplace Strengthens Support of First Responders Through New Partnership with the Texas Police Chiefs Association

ABILENE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Civic Marketplace, Inc. is pleased to announce a new Platinum Partnership agreement with the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA), one of the leading advocates for professional law enforcement in the state.

"Texas Police Chiefs Association’s dedication to improving public safety aligns perfectly with our mission to provide streamlined, cost-effective procurement solutions that allow agencies to focus on what matters most - protecting and serving the public." Share

Through this partnership, Civic Marketplace underscores its commitment to supporting TPCA’s vital mission by providing procurement services for public safety technology, services, and equipment through its online platform.

“The Texas Police Chiefs Association has long championed the professional growth of law enforcement executives by driving innovation and collaboration among agencies,” said TPCA Executive Director Chief Gene Ellis (Ret.). “Efforts to get vital services and products into the hands of police officers faster provide the resources needed to protect Texans. We are proud to have Civic Marketplace as a Platinum member of the TPCA Partnership program.”

“We are honored to partner with the Texas Police Chiefs Association,” said Ron Holifield, President of Civic Marketplace. “TPCA’s dedication to improving public safety aligns perfectly with our mission to provide streamlined, cost-effective procurement solutions that allow agencies to focus on what matters most - protecting and serving the public.”

Also integral to this sponsorship is TXShare, the cooperative purchasing program of the North Central Texas Council of Governments. TXShare’s best-of-breed cooperative contracts, available on the Civic Marketplace platform, provide efficient and effective, 100% legally compliant access to vital goods and services for numerous items, including:

Police Uniforms : High-quality, durable uniforms for emergency personnel. This contract connects agencies to pre-vetted suppliers offering tailored apparel solutions for fire, police, EMS, and other essential departments, including Galls, Got You Covered, and GT Distributors.

: High-quality, durable uniforms for emergency personnel. This contract connects agencies to pre-vetted suppliers offering tailored apparel solutions for fire, police, EMS, and other essential departments, including Galls, Got You Covered, and GT Distributors. Night Vision Solutions : Night vision and thermal imaging devices for law enforcement, enhancing operational capability. Compliance with public safety standards and prioritization of cost, functionality, and technical reliability for critical missions were important considerations during supplier evaluation, and solutions are available from Night Vision Devices and SupplyCore.

: Night vision and thermal imaging devices for law enforcement, enhancing operational capability. Compliance with public safety standards and prioritization of cost, functionality, and technical reliability for critical missions were important considerations during supplier evaluation, and solutions are available from Night Vision Devices and SupplyCore. Gunshot Detection Systems: Gunshot detection systems and ancillary services enhance public safety through rapid response, real-time information, and evidence collection, improving situational awareness and emergency response coordination. Suppliers on this contract include Climatec, Eagle Protection Agency, HQE Systems, and Wytec International.

“Through our collaboration with Civic Marketplace, we aim to ensure that our member agencies can acquire cutting-edge technology, protective gear, and essential resources faster than ever before with the confidence of transparency and compliance with the competitive procurement process,” said Jon Blackman, Chief Operations Manager at TXShare. “When every minute counts in law enforcement, efficient and effective procurement can truly make a difference. The TXShare contracts are “Pre-vetted, Pre-Approved, and Ready to Respond.”

The partnership will be showcased at the upcoming Texas Police Chiefs Association conference, where law enforcement leaders from across the state will gather to exchange ideas, attend workshops, and discover new ways to enhance public safety. Civic Marketplace looks forward to supporting TPCA in creating a dynamic, informative event that benefits police chiefs and their communities.

For more information about the Texas Police Chiefs Association and its ongoing work, please visit https://www.texaspolicechiefs.org. To learn more about these and many other contracts available on Civic Marketplace, please visit www.civicmarketplace.com.