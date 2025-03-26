Gila River Resorts & Casinos Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Peak Strategic Partnerships

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gila River Resorts & Casinos has partnered with Peak Strategic Partnerships in a first-of-its-kind collaboration in the tribal gaming industry. Through this strategic alignment, Peak Strategic Partnerships will identify and broker sponsorship opportunities for Gila River Resorts & Casinos, further enhancing the brand’s presence and strategic partnerships across multiple industries.

As the first example of this innovative partnership, Gila River Resorts & Casinos has secured a landmark partnership with Carnival Corporation’s global portfolio of cruise lines, creating new opportunities to elevate guest experiences and brand visibility. This partnership will introduce exclusive offers and brand placements within the casino environment designed to enhance engagement between both brands and their audiences.

“We are thrilled to partner with Peak Strategic Partnerships to push the boundaries of sponsorship and brand collaborations in the tribal gaming industry,” said Dominic Orozco, President and CMO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. “This partnership allows us to tap into valuable markets and deliver unique experiences for our guests while strengthening our position as a leader in the industry.”

Peak Strategic Partnerships, known for its ability to forge impactful brand partnerships, will leverage its extensive network and expertise to secure and manage sponsorships that will be meaningful to Gila River Resorts & Casinos.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone, not only for Gila River Resorts & Casinos but for the tribal gaming industry as a whole,” said Sean Boyd, COO of Peak Strategic Partnerships. “By utilizing a 24/7/365 casino environment to align with world-class brands, Peak is setting a new standard for innovative marketing and guest engagement. Brands are excited at the potential of unlocking Out-of-Home and Sponsorship budgets to align themselves with premier tribal operators such as Gila River Resorts & Casinos.”

This collaboration underscores Gila River Resorts & Casinos’ commitment to delivering top-tier experiences while expanding its reach through strategic brand alliances. Additional sponsorships and partnerships are expected to be announced in the coming months.

About Gila River Resorts & Casinos

Gila River Resorts & Casinos is Arizona’s premier gaming and entertainment destination, offering world-class service, state-of-the-art gaming options, and a variety of dining and entertainment experiences. Committed to delivering innovative and memorable experiences, Gila River is the ultimate choice for gaming in Arizona. Follow Gila River Resorts and Casinos at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

About Peak Strategic Partnerships

Peak Strategic Partnerships, a subsidiary of Peak Integration, offers specialized services for the casino, sports, and entertainment industries. Backed by decades of experience and strong industry relationships, PSP excels at identifying and maximizing sponsorship opportunities. Focused on enhancing customer experiences and driving incremental revenue, PSP provides sponsorship sales, activation, advertising, and digital solutions, delivering tailored strategies that foster long-term, value-driven partnerships for sustainable growth. For more information visit Peakintegration.net and follow PSP on LinkedIn.