HighByte Expands Partnership with Novotek Group

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighByte®, an industrial software company, today announced an expanded distribution agreement with Novotek Group providing the rights to market, sell, and distribute HighByte Intelligence Hub in Germany, Austria, and France. The agreement follows Novotek’s recent announcement of its own expansion throughout the DACH region and France earlier this year.

“Novotek brings nearly 40 years of experience delivering innovative solutions and products for manufacturing companies that allow them to connect, digitalize, and optimize their production processes,” said Tobias Antius, Chief Executive Officer at Novotek. “Our expansion into Germany and France is a natural extension of our business model and mission to bring digital transformation to our clients. We’re excited to offer HighByte Intelligence Hub—a strategic product in our portfolio—to these markets where demand for industrial data management solutions is great and growing.”

According to independent research firm Verdantix, the industrial data management software market will grow at a CAGR of 19.9% to reach $6.1 billion in 2029. North America and Europe are the most prominent regions in this market, collectively accounting for over three-quarters of global market spend per the firm’s Market Size and Forecast: Industrial Data Management Software 2023-2029 (Global) report. The growth is expected to be driven by market need for strong data quality management and increasing awareness of ROI delivered by AI-driven analytics from industrial data.

“We are honored to expand our partnership with Novotek. Over the last five years, they have consistently proved themselves to be an extension of our brand in the market for the territories they represent,” explained Tony Paine, Chief Executive Officer at HighByte. “They believe in our vision—and they have the experience and leadership to execute on that vision. HighByte is committed to our partnership with Novotek and to the German, Austrian, and French industrial markets.”

With strong roots in Switzerland and Austria, Novotek’s newly formed offices in Germany strengthen their dedication to the entire DACH region, bringing the company’s expertise and innovative solution portfolio to manufacturers in this key market. Novotek is approved to distribute and support HighByte Intelligence Hub across Northern and Western Europe, including Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. HighByte Intelligence Hub is an Industrial DataOps solution that contextualizes and standardizes industrial data from diverse sources at the edge to help bridge the gap between OT and IT systems, networks, and teams.

Meet representatives from HighByte and Novotek at Hannover Messe, running from March 31 to April 4, in the AWS booth located in Hall 15 – Stand D76.

Additional Resources

About HighByte

HighByte is an industrial software company addressing the data architecture and integration challenges faced by global manufacturers as they digitally transform. HighByte Intelligence Hub, the company’s proven Industrial DataOps software, provides modeled, ready-to-use data to the Cloud using a codeless interface to speed integration time and accelerate analytics. Learn more at https://highbyte.com.

