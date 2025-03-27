ADM, Mitsubishi Corporation Sign Non-Binding MOU, Form Strategic Alliance

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADM (NYSE: ADM) and Mitsubishi Corporation (“MC”) are pleased to announce that both companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form a strategic alliance to explore potential areas of future collaboration across the agriculture value chain.

In recent years, the importance of secure and resilient food and agriculture supply chains has come into sharper focus, driven both by short-term dislocations as well as structural demand shifts powered by global population growth, economic development, and increasing consumer preference for sustainably sourced products. It has thus become essential to adopt a comprehensive and cross-industrial approach, connecting multiple businesses in different segments to address these challenges.

Building on their long relationship, ADM and MC now will explore potential new ways to bring their respective strengths together to meet these global challenges.

ADM offers the capabilities of one of the world's largest food and agriculture companies, with MC offering a cross-industrial business platform spanning multiple industries including food and energy. The companies hope that these broad and deep capabilities will allow them to create value by identifying new opportunities to meet global needs ranging from a robust biofuel supply chain to a stronger, more resilient global food system.

Together, ADM and MC are committed to creating value and driving solutions that will help shape the future of the global agriculture value chain.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. We’re a premier human and animal nutrition provider, offering one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of ingredients and solutions from nature. We’re a trailblazer in health and well-being, with an industry-leading range of products for consumers looking for new ways to live healthier lives. We’re a cutting-edge innovator, guiding the way to a future of new bio-based consumer and industrial solutions. And we're leading in business-driven sustainability efforts that support a strong agricultural sector, resilient supply chains, and a vast and growing bioeconomy. Around the globe, our expertise and innovation are meeting critical needs from harvest to home. Learn more at www.adm.com.

About Mitsubishi Corporation

MC is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business together with its global network of around 1,300 group companies. With an unwavering commitment to conducting business with integrity and fairness, MC is fully dedicated to growing its businesses while contributing to a prosperous society around the globe. Through its business activities, MC fulfill its mission of simultaneous generation of economic value, societal value, and environmental value. MC operates across eight distinct business groups in the fields of Food Industry, Environmental Energy, Materials Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development & Infrastructure, Mobility, Smart-Life Creation and Power Solution.

Source: Corporate Release

Source: ADM