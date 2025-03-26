Blue Stream Fiber Expands Presence in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Stream Fiber, Florida's fastest-growing fiber-optic telecommunications provider, announced its partnership with the community of Sandoval in Cape Coral, FL, to bring over 1,425 residents advanced broadband, television, and voice products over 100% gigabit-capable networks.

“Our services are a vital part of residents’ everyday lives, which is why we prioritize building lasting partnerships with HOAs to deliver real solutions,” said Gavin Keirans, President of Blue Stream Fiber. “Sandoval is an ideal partner because they share our commitment to providing residents with a top-tier fiber network, a true whole-home WiFi service, and exceptional customer support from a local team that truly cares.”

Sandoval, a premier 1,425-home master-planned and gated community in Cape Coral, Florida, spans approximately 524 acres of beautifully maintained grounds, scenic lakes, and nature preserves. Sandoval offers a Caribbean-inspired lifestyle with diverse housing options, including condos, villas, and single-family homes. Frustrated by frequent long-term outages due to a lack of network redundancy, and inadequate customer support from their previous provider, the community sought a reliable alternative. The board assembled a highly skilled committee, engaged a professional consultant in Joe Guertin of YFi Advisors, Inc., and ultimately selected Blue Stream Fiber as their new provider. With Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology being deployed not only to residences for an improved in-home experience but also to many of the community’s common areas, residents and guests will enjoy seamless connectivity for streaming, gaming, and remote work—without lag or buffering.

"Sandoval HOA is thrilled to introduce Blue Stream Fiber to our community, delivering the dependable, high-speed technology that our homeowners have long awaited," announced Bill Ciminelli, President of the Sandoval HOA Board. "Following a thorough assessment of various providers with the professional help of YFi Advisors, Blue Stream Fiber distinguished itself with its cutting-edge fiber optic technology and unparalleled customer service, provided by a dedicated local team. This partnership underscores our commitment to fostering enduring relationships and connectivity for the benefit of our residents, both now and in the years to come."

In addition to providing top-quality telecom services, Blue Stream Fiber's partnership with Sandoval is also expected to increase property values within the community. According to recent studies, communities with access to fiber-optic technology can see a significant increase in their property values.

Blue Stream Fiber has already initiated the fiber construction process to prepare for the activation of its services throughout the community in April 2026.

For more information about Blue Stream Fiber’s Bulk offerings, visit www.BlueStreamFiber.com/Bulk.

About Blue Stream Fiber

Blue Stream Fiber provides all customers, including residents, HOAs, COAs, developers, and businesses with the most advanced broadband, television, and voice products all over 100% gigabit-capable networks. With a 45+ year history of providing customers with local and high-touch customer service and world-class future-proof technology, Blue Stream Fiber has become a trusted telecommunications partner throughout Florida and Houston.

About YFi Advisors

YFi Advisors is an independent consulting firm dedicated to driving technology advancement and customer satisfaction within the telecommunications industry. Specializing in negotiation of large-scale bulk telecommunications and easement agreements, YFi Advisors provides expert broadband guidance to residential community associations, property management companies, and real estate developers. With a deep understanding of technology and telecommunications procurement, the firm empowers clients to navigate complex negotiations with confidence and efficiency.