VulnCheck and Filigran Partner to Transform Enterprise Threat Intelligence Capabilities

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VulnCheck, the exploit intelligence company, today announced a partnership with Filigran. Together, the two companies are addressing the growing vulnerability prioritization challenge by recombining data into machine readable feeds, reducing alert fatigue and accelerating time to remediation for critical vulnerabilities that are known to be exploited with links to threat actors, botnets and ransomware families.

The collaboration brings together VulnCheck’s comprehensive exploit intelligence solutions and Filigran’s OpenCTI platform, enabling security teams to better manage vulnerabilities at scale. The joint solution gives teams real-time, scalable and highly actionable response insights on the vulnerabilities that matter for joint customers.

“With VulnCheck’s exploit intelligence and Filigran’s end-to-end cyber threat management, security teams have the comprehensive tools available to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities before adversaries action on them,” said Thomas Bain, CMO, VulnCheck. “Customers can leverage the joint solution to reduce mean time to remediate, optimize security resources, improve cross-team collaboration and demonstrate security ROI, with a unified and well-operationalized solution.”

VulnCheck vulnerability and exploit intelligence delivers machine-readable threat intelligence that empowers security teams to make informed decisions, prioritize vulnerabilities, and mitigate risks efficiently. Filigran’s OpenCTI operationalizes cyber threat intelligence across all key business functions, providing security teams with important context around threats facing their organization for a proactive approach to security.

“The integration between VulnCheck and Open CTI transforms exploitation and vulnerability management from a volume-based approach to one that is intelligence driven,” said Jan T. Johansen, SVP Global Alliances, Filigran. “Instead of getting flooded by thousands of vulnerability alerts at once, security teams can focus on addressing the top active exploited vulnerabilities that are most critical to their business.”

To learn more about the partnership, please visit: https://docs.vulncheck.com/integrations/opencti

About VulnCheck

VulnCheck is the exploit intelligence company helping enterprises, government organizations, and cybersecurity vendors solve the vulnerability prioritization challenge. Trusted by some of the world's largest organizations responsible for protecting hundreds of millions of systems and people, VulnCheck helps organizations outpace adversaries by providing the most comprehensive, real-time vulnerability intelligence that is autonomously correlated with unique, proprietary exploit and threat intelligence. Follow the company on LinkedIn or X. To learn more about VulnCheck, visit https://vulncheck.com/.

About Filigran

Filigran, founded in October 2022, stands out in the cybertech ecosystem for its commitment to revolutionizing end-to-end cyber threat management. Its mission is to develop proactive open source solutions, designed to empower cybersecurity teams to anticipate the next attacks and better manage their cyber threat environment and associated risks. Filigran solutions are used by over 6,000 public and private organizations worldwide.