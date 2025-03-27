Dutch Bros Inc. to Enter the Consumer Packaged Goods Market

GRANTS PASS, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS; “Dutch Bros” or the “Company”), one of the fastest-growing brands in the U.S. quick service beverage industry, today announced its plans to launch a line of Dutch Bros packaged coffee and related products to be sold in retail outlets in partnership with Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC. Trilliant is one of the largest coffee manufacturers of single serve cup and ready to drink coffee in the U.S. and has products available in more than 50,000 retail stores across the country.

This strategic move represents a significant milestone in the company’s growth, creating a new and exciting way to bring the unique Dutch Bros beverage experience directly to consumers’ homes. Additionally, the Company anticipates entry into the consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) market will allow it to further its deep commitment to giving back by helping to fund its philanthropic efforts.

“We are excited about this opportunity, as it allows us to reach customers for even more of their beverage occasions. We believe this offering will build brand awareness, especially in newer markets by providing exposure to new potential customers,” said Christine Barone, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dutch Bros. "This move not only allows us to continue innovating, but it will also help amplify our community impact. A portion of the proceeds from the CPG business will be donated to the Dutch Bros Foundation to help support compelling futures for those in the communities we serve."

Barone continued, “This new channel, structured as a licensing agreement, will allow us to share our passion for exceptional beverages with a wider audience, and we are confident that our dedication to quality and innovation will resonate with consumers. We look forward to this exciting journey and the opportunity to make our mark in the CPG space.”

About Dutch Bros Inc.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what we do, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. We believe Dutch Bros is more than just the products we serve—we are dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, our unique drive-thru experience and our community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the “Dutch Luv” at 982 locations across 18 states as of December 31, 2024.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

Dutch Bros, our Windmill logo, Dutch Bros Rebel, and our other registered and common law trade names, trademarks and service marks are the property of Dutch Bros Inc. All other trademarks, trade names and service marks appearing in this press release are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this press release may be referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert their rights thereto.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the success of Dutch Bros’ consumer packaged goods activities and the anticipated effect on Dutch Bros’ philanthropic efforts, Dutch Bros’ ability to successfully enter the consumer packaged goods market, Dutch Bros’ ability to effectively grow brand awareness and attract new customers, and Dutch Bros’ possible or assumed future results of operations, including business strategies and potential growth opportunities. These statements are based on Dutch Bros’ current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this press release, the words “estimate,” “anticipate” “believe” “project,” “expect,” “should,” “guidance,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Dutch Bros’ control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those related to increased customer use of Dutch Bros’ mobile order capabilities and the Dutch Rewards loyalty program, general economic conditions, commodity inflation, increased labor costs, disruptions in our supply chain, ability to hire and retain employees, the availability of suitable new shop sites and our ability to negotiate acceptable agreements regarding the new shop sites, and other risks, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 13, 2025, and in our future reports to be filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Dutch Bros undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC

Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, along with its affiliate Horseshoe Beverage Company, LLC, is a leading beverage platform in the U.S. Their expansive portfolio features owned, licensed, private label and partner brands, supported by world-class R&D and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to deliver superior beverage experiences. Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food & Nutrition began with a vision to democratize specialty coffee and make it accessible to all consumers. While their roots and passion for coffee remain central to their core business, Trilliant’s offerings include a wide range of beverages, including nutrition-focused options like their brand Nurri™. What truly distinguishes Trilliant is their unwavering commitment to creating opportunities, inspiring possibilities, and empowering their partners (team members, customers, suppliers, and consumers) to achieve their aspirations. They believe that by investing in their network of partners, they can help contribute to a better world through beverages.