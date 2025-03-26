Shooter Detection Systems and Genea Security Announce Integration to Enhance Active Shooter Response in Higher Education and Other Markets

ROWLEY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) company and a leading gunshot detection solutions provider, has announced a new technology integration with Genea Security, a leading cloud-based access control software platform. This collaboration aims to enhance response efforts to active shooter incidents, particularly within the higher education market.

The integration of SDS’s gunshot detection sensors with Genea’s cloud-based access control platform provides customers with potentially life-saving benefits, including:

Enhanced Emergency Response: Immediate alerts to system users, reduced response times, and automated response to shots fired

Centralized Incident Management: Security teams can monitor gunshot detection sensors and access control from a unified platform

Multi-Location Coverage: Genea's ease of deployment and scalability allows for protection across multiple buildings and locations

Automated Threat Containment: Trigger emergency plans to contain shooter threat or facilitate safe exit through unlocked doors

SDS’s gunshot detection sensors utilize dual-mode technology, detecting both the acoustic bang and infrared flash of gunfire, achieving a 99.9% accuracy rate. Integrated with Genea’s dashboard, the system displays a live status report of the incident, including a facility floor plan pinpointing the shooter’s location, and tracking any subsequent gunshots across a building or campus.

“This integration represents a significant advancement in security technology, combining our real-time indoor and outdoor gunshot alerts with Genea’s intelligent access control to deliver faster response times and enhanced situational awareness,” said James Reno, Vice President of Commercial Sales for Alarm.com and Shooter Detection Systems. “We continue to extend our reach into the higher education market, offering a specialized solution that enhances campus security and response capabilities.”

Genea is a rapidly growing company that offers cloud-based access control, mobile credentials, visitor management and automated property technology solutions. Its platform serves customers in the higher education market, commercial real estate, healthcare, and global enterprise industries.

“This partnership reinforces our mission to help provide customers with integrations that make a true impact while strengthening our commitment to the safety and security of our customers,” said Mike Maxsenti, Sr. VP of Product from Genea.

For SDS, the collaboration aligns with their strategy to integrate its indoor and outdoor gunshot detection sensors with leading security solutions across diverse platforms, enabling customers to leverage the technology they’ve already invested in. SDS has a robust library of integrations with a variety of solutions, including video management, mass notification, access control, and other incident management systems.

For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com.

About Shooter Detection Systems

Shooter Detection Systems is the proven leader in gunshot detection. Only SDS delivers Active Shooter Intelligence, our proprietary technology engineered for precision, performance, and saving lives. Our industry-leading product, SDS Indoor Gunshot Detection (formerly Guardian), is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, NPSA rated and “Approved for UK Government Use” in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government’s Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com or call 1-844-SHOT911. Follow SDS’s social channels on Twitter @ShooterDetect and on LinkedIn.