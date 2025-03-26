Gasboy Secures Prestigious Sourcewell Contract, Expanding Access to Critical Fueling Solutions for Government Agencies

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gasboy, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and leading North American provider of critical fueling technologies and solutions for the public and private fleet sectors, announced today that it has secured a coveted Sourcewell contract alongside Vontier portfolio partners ANGI, Teletrac Navman, Veeder-Root and Konect. This strategic achievement grants over 50,000 government agencies streamlined access to Vontier’s comprehensive fleet and fueling management ecosystem at competitive price points.

"This expanded Sourcewell partnership empowers us to deliver exceptional value to public fleet operators." Share

The contract – Gasboy's second with Sourcewell – satisfies bid requirements for public agencies by providing a pre-negotiated, ready-to-use purchasing channel. This allows municipalities to quickly deploy Gasboy and Vontier’s advanced solutions while maximizing taxpayer value.

"This expanded Sourcewell partnership empowers us to deliver exceptional value to public fleet operators," said Kevin DeVinney, Director of Commercial and Industrial Marketing at Gasboy. "Government agencies now have simplified access to our integrated solutions that enhance connectivity, reliability, and fuel management – critical components for optimizing today's complex fleet operations."

The contract provides agencies with Vontier’s complete suite of fleet-focused technologies, including advanced fueling infrastructure for traditional and alternative energy fleets, cloud-connected monitoring systems delivering real-time operational insights, and data-driven fleet optimization services with alternative energy transition support.

"We're thrilled to extend our successful partnership with Gasboy and Vontier through this new contract," said Dan Seidl, Sr. Supplier Development Executive. "Our continued collaboration has already delivered significant value to our members, and this expanded agreement will further enhance our ability to provide critical technology and reliable solutions to our network of fleet operators."

With a heritage spanning over two centuries since its 1819 founding, Gasboy has established itself as the premier fuel management provider for North America's most demanding operations. Today, Gasboy technologies power more than 10,000 fleet fueling sites across the continent, including over 3,500 municipal and government installations. From major metropolitan transit authorities to rural county maintenance departments, Gasboy's adaptable systems serve the full spectrum of public sector fueling needs. The company's solutions extend beyond government applications to critical infrastructure in air freight facilities, construction operations, distribution centers, and transportation hubs nationwide. This extensive deployment reflects Gasboy's unmatched expertise in addressing the complex requirements of both conventional and alternative fuel management for public agencies committed to operational excellence.

Public agencies interested in accessing Gasboy's Sourcewell contract (#081524-GVR) can find detailed information at https://www.sourcewell-mn.gov/cooperative-purchasing/081524-gvr.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

About Gasboy

Gasboy, a leading provider of fueling solutions and technology, has been at the forefront of the industry since its inception in 1819. Renowned for its innovative approach, Gasboy offers a comprehensive range of products and services designed to streamline fuel management and improve operational efficiency. From advanced fuel dispensers and payment systems to integrated management software, Gasboy’s solutions are engineered to meet the evolving needs of businesses across various sectors. More information on Gasboy’s solutions can be found at www.gasboy.com.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is the Minnesota service cooperative for Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties. It is a self-funded government organization, partnering with education, government, and nonprofits to boost student and community success. Locally, the organization delivers training and contracted services. Statewide, Sourcewell staff manage a self‐funded group health insurance option for public employers. Throughout North America, the entity offers a cooperative purchasing program helping public agencies get the things they need more efficiently and effectively. Sourcewell staff aim to be force multipliers, empowering public agency staff to fulfill their public-service mission. For more information on becoming a Sourcewell member visit https://www.sourcewell-mn.gov/.