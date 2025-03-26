National Vision Names VML Agency of Record

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Vision Holdings, Inc., a leading optical retail company behind brands like America's Best and Eyeglass World, has appointed VML as its agency of record (AOR) following a competitive review. VML will play a key role in leading National Vision’s brand evolution, redefining National Vision's communication and brand platforms with a focus on creative, CRM, social strategy, brand identity and design, and experiential. The new partnership will support National Vision’s continued transformation for long term success by driving connection with new and current audiences, while reinforcing its mission of vision and eye care for all.

In the back half of 2025 and beyond, customers and patients will experience a refreshed, modern and more personalized experience from America’s Best and Eyeglass World marketing and messaging. As part of its transformation, National Vision is taking steps to enhance its value offering and build its brands around an expanded view of its customer base.

VML, who was named an Ad Age A-List Standout Agency in 2025 and Clio Awards ‘Network of the Year’ in 2024, will begin work with National Vision immediately.

“At National Vision, we are making intentional investments to transform our marketing and omni-channel capabilities. VML is an agency with heart and hustle, and they demonstrated a clear understanding of our vision. We are thrilled to partner with an agency that has deep brand and marketing capabilities, and a proven track record of maximizing investments across marketing technologies. Their expertise across the entire marketing ecosystem will help us drive growth and build deeper relationships with our customers,” said Joe VanDette, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer of National Vision.

"National Vision is on a mission to make vision care accessible to everyone, and we’re incredibly excited to partner with them on this journey. We felt an immediate connection with the National Vision team and see a tremendous opportunity to create meaningful and personalized experiences that build brand loyalty and drive business results. This is about so much more than just advertising; it’s about creativity and enhancing the entire experience. We look forward to bringing just that to life in the coming months," said Jon Cook, Global CEO at VML.

ABOUT NATIONAL VISION

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates four retail brands: America’s Best, Eyeglass World, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and an e-commerce website DiscountContacts.com, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalvision.com/.

ABOUT VML

VML is a leading creative company that combines brand experience, customer experience, and commerce, to create connected brands that drive growth. The agency is celebrated for its innovative and award-winning work with blue chip client partners including AstraZeneca, Colgate-Palmolive, Ford, Microsoft, Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company, and Wendy's. VML is recognized as a Leader by Forrester Wave™ reports for Commerce Services, Marketing Creative and Content Services, and is a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: CX Strategy Consulting Services. It was also named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Adobe Experience Cloud Professional Services and a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Services. VML’s specialist health network, VML Health, is also one of the world’s largest and most awarded health agencies. VML’s global network is powered by 26,000 talented people across 55 markets, with principal offices in Kansas City, New York, Detroit, London, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney.

VML is a WPP agency (NYSE: WPP). For more information, please visit www.vml.com, and follow along on Instagram, LinkedIn, and X #WeAreVML.