Radiology Alliance of Maine Selects Healthcare Administrative Partners as Comprehensive Revenue Cycle & Practice Management Services Provider

MEDIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of Radiology Alliance of Maine (RAM) to its roster of radiology revenue cycle and practice management clients. Radiology Alliance of Maine is a 9-doctor group providing diagnostic and interventional radiology services at the MaineGeneral Health hospitals in Augusta and Waterville, ME.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services on behalf of Radiology Alliance of Maine including billing, coding, carrier credentialing, business intelligence, and MIPS Measure Assurance Services. HAP will also provide the group with comprehensive practice management services.

According to Clint Weiss, MD, President of Radiology Alliance of Maine, "We sought a partner who could bring both deep radiology expertise and a strong understanding of the unique dynamics in the New England region. HAP stood out with their unparalleled proficiency in revenue cycle and practice management, coupled with a customer-first mindset. Their flexibility in addressing the evolving needs of our practice has been remarkable, and we’re thrilled to embark on this partnership with them."

Commenting on the new agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, states that, “Healthcare Administrative Partners is dedicated to equipping our clients with the strategies and solutions needed to excel in today’s ever-changing healthcare environment. We see ourselves not just as providers but as partners, invested in the success of each practice we serve. Our team is excited by the opportunity to partner with Radiology Alliance of Maine.”

HAP also serves the billing needs of the radiology department of York Hospital in York, Maine.

