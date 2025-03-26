Hoopla Digital Launches New Gaming Experience with Puzzmo BingePass

HOLLAND, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hoopla Digital, the only all-in-one digital media app for public libraries and their patrons, today announced its partnership with Puzzmo, the premier puzzle platform from Hearst Newspapers, to exclusively offer its partner libraries seven days of unlimited access to a diverse selection of online games.

Designed by award-winning game developers Zach Gage and Orta Therox, Puzzmo brings an innovative twist to the digital games page of newspapers with modern classics like SpellTower, Really Bad Chess, Typeshift, Memoku, Flipart, Cross|word and more. Library patrons only need a valid library card and a single borrow to enjoy a mental break and challenge their minds with these playful, thought-provoking puzzles for seven days, all with no ads or fees.

“Gaming is an exciting and fast-growing space for our platform, with increasing demand from library patrons for more ways to play,” said Hoopla founder Jeff Jankowski. “The Puzzmo BingePass brings original and creative games to libraries, offering new ways for their patrons to challenge themselves and have fun on the Hoopla platform. We can’t wait to see how this category will continue to grow in the coming years and the new opportunities it will create for libraries and their communities.”

“We’re thrilled to bring our fresh take on classic newspaper puzzles to libraries through Hoopla Digital,” said Andrew Daines, the general manager of Puzzmo. “We strive to design games that are enjoyable for players of all skill levels, offering the right mix of fun and challenge. As libraries add more digital content than ever and continue to provide new, engaging experiences to patrons, we couldn’t be more excited to be part of this growing space and connect with new audiences.”

The Puzzmo BingePass joins Hoopla’s Puzzle Palace BingePass as the latest addition to its gaming offerings and is one of more than 55 BingePasses available to public libraries and their patrons—expanding Hoopla’s commitment to providing unique content to library patrons for free. BingePass is a unique innovation from Hoopla, offering unlimited access to educational and entertaining collections of streaming content and platforms for seven days with just one borrow. In addition to BingePass, library patrons have even more ways to enjoy content, including SeasonPass, a new streaming feature that enhances TV viewing by bundling a single season of a TV series into one borrow. Since the beginning of 2025, BingePass borrows have increased by 44% and titles viewed per borrow period have increased by more than 50%.

BingePass is accessible anywhere, either on the web or via Hoopla’s mobile app, with no commercials or ads. Patrons of all ages and interests can find something to borrow including magazines, eBooks, popular movies and TV series, puzzles, and more.

About Hoopla Digital

With a mission to serve public libraries and their patrons, Hoopla is the only all-in-one app that provides online and mobile access to millions of eBooks, audiobooks, comics and manga, music, movies, TV, and more with BingePass. Available in 115 world languages, content on Hoopla is available for free with a valid library card. Hoopla is the pioneer of the pay per use model that allows library patrons to borrow content immediately, no waits or holds required. Headquartered in Holland, Ohio, Hoopla is a service of Midwest Tape, a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years. For more information or to download the Hoopla app, visit HooplaDigital.com.

About Puzzmo

From award-winning game designer Zach Gage and engineer Orta Therox, Puzzmo is a fresh spin on a cultural mainstay: the newspaper games page. Its daily games are designed to be easy to understand but difficult to conquer. Puzzmo features a variety of games — from SpellTower, a word game of opportunity creation, and Really Bad Chess, a take that forgoes the traditional starting pieces, to new games like Flipart, a visual puzzle inspired by organizing a sock-drawer, and Cross|word, an approachable crossword created to appeal to first time solvers and lifelong aficionados alike. Puzzmo is part of Hearst Newspapers — the operating group responsible for Hearst’s newspapers, local digital marketing services businesses and directories — which publishes 26 dailies and 52 weeklies across the U.S. For more information, visit Puzzmo.com.