Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program Announces Collaboration with American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing for Ambulatory Curriculum

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Vizient/American Association of College Nursing (AACN) Nurse Residency Program™ announced today a collaboration with American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing (AAACN) to incorporate custom-designed transition-to-practice curriculum into its content offering. The integrated curriculum expands the program’s support of newly licensed nurses transitioning from classroom to clinical practice to promote quality and safety and reduce turnover specifically in ambulatory care settings.

With more types of complex care shifting to outpatient settings, more organizations are integrating nurse residency programs (NRPs) aligned with the required complexity of care. The integration of AAACN’s expertise complements and enhances Vizient’s NRP, ensuring a comprehensive program that spans acute and ambulatory care settings.

Experts from AAACN will work with Vizient to incorporate AAACN’s best practices throughout the Vizient/AACN NRP 12-month program, providing educational content for nurse residents and supportive resources for NRP coordinators transitioning to the ambulatory setting. The primary goal is to enhance the development and resilience of newly licensed nurses to foster a culture that prioritizes well-being and professional integrity.

“As the professional organization representing ambulatory care nursing, AAACN is excited to collaborate with Vizient to support and prepare the ambulatory care nursing workforce of tomorrow,” said Stephanie Witwer, President, AAACN.

“The Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program is committed to driving excellence in nursing practice in all practice settings,” said Evy Olson, vice president of nursing programs at Vizient. “Integrating AAACN’s transition-to-practice content into the NRP curriculum reflects our dedication to providing nurses – regardless of practice setting – with the resources and support for successful transitions to nursing practice.”

About The Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program™

The Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program™ operates at more than 700 healthcare organizations. Since its establishment in 2002, more than 300,000 new graduate nurses have participated in the program. Notably, The National Academy of Medicine (formerly the Institute of Medicine) published The Future of Nursing: Leading Change, Advancing Health (2011) report identifying actionable measures that will transform the nursing profession – specifically highlighting the importance of nurse residency programs for nurses entering the transition-to-practice. To date, the Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program has consistently shown to reduce turnover rates among first-year nurses. For more information, visit The Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program™ website.

About American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing

The American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing (AAACN) is the premier professional organization for nurses and nurse leaders in community and ambulatory care settings. Guided by the mission to "Shape Care Where Life Happens" and the vision of "A Healthier World through Nursing Excellence, Leadership, and Innovation, Revolutionizing Healthcare," AAACN is dedicated to advancing the field of ambulatory care nursing. AAACN's strategic plan is dedicated to advancing the science of ambulatory care nursing, expanding expertise, empowering excellence, and leveraging our knowledge to transform health for individuals and communities.